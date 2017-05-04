9 Audrey Hepburn Style Quotes to Live By

Paramount Pictures/Getty
Jennifer Ferrise
May 04, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

As oh-so-chic socialite Holly Golightly in the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Audrey Hepburn had a take on pretty much everything—especially style.
 
“You can always tell what kind of a person a man thinks you are by the earrings he gives you,” she said in one memorable scene. In another, she calmly mused, “a girl just can’t read that sort of thing without her lipstick.” And while Golightly might go down as one of the most quotable movie characters of all-time, Hepburn herself was also quite style-wise in real life too.
 
Though she was an Oscar winner, international fashion icon, and eternal muse to couturier Hubert de Givenchy, the actress had a decidedly down-to-earth outlook on dressing in her daily life. When she would walk the streets of Rome (where she lived for more than 20 years), her effortlessness was evident. She favored comfort—ballet flats over pumps, capris and turtlenecks over complicated dresses—and was quick with a smile. Something she called one of the best accessories of all.
 
 “The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy,” she said. “It’s all that matters.”
 
In honor of what would've been Hepburn’s 88th birthday, we're looking back at her most memorable style quotes that continue to inspire us today.

RELATED: See Rare Photos of Audrey Hepburn from the 1950s

1 of 9 Hulton Archive/Getty

“Why change? Everyone has their own style. When you have found it, you should stick to it.” —Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
2 of 9 Hulton Archive/Getty

“There’s a shade of red for every woman.” —Audrey Hepburn

3 of 9 Silver Screen Collection/Getty

“Some people dream of having a big swimming pool. With me, it’s closets.” —Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
4 of 9 FPG

“I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles.” —Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
5 of 9 Cecil Beaton/Getty

“Life is a party. Dress like it.” —Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
6 of 9 Archive Photos/Getty

“Elegance is the only beauty that never fades.” —Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
7 of 9 Hulton Archive/Getty

“Makeup can only make you look pretty on the outside, but it doesn’t help if you’re ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the makeup.” —Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
8 of 9 Hulton Archive

“There is more to sex appeal than just measurements. I don’t need a bedroom to prove my womanliness. I can convey just as much sex appeal picking apples off a tree or standing in the rain.” —Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement
9 of 9 John Kobal Foundation/Getty

“The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries, or the way she combs her hair. The beauty of a woman is seen in her eyes because that is the doorway to her heart.” —Audrey Hepburn

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!