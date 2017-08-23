Happy Hump Day! 9 Pictures of Celebrities with Camels to Brighten Up Your Week

chrissyteigen/Instagram
Samantha Simon
Aug 23, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Ah, Wednesday. It’s officially that midweek point where the Monday blues are far behind us and the weekend ahead is starting to feel like a not-so-distant dream. Once we get through today, we’ll be more than halfway done with the work week—and it’ll be nothing but smooth sailing into one of our last summer weekends. 

In honor of hump day, we’re bringing you a roundup of some of Instagram’s most-followed celebs hanging out with our favorite humpback (and photogenic) creatures. Scroll down to see 9 stars cuddling with camels for the ’gram.

1 of 9 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian’s trip to Egypt earlier this month included riding camels around the Great Pyramid of Giza, and she even puckered up to one of the creatures after her ride. 

2 of 9 zacefron/Instagram

Zac Efron

Back in April, Efron ditched his shirt and documented his camel-filled day in Dubai on his Instagram story. And we loved every minute of it.

3 of 9 ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato

During her trip to Dubai earlier this year, Lovato and her crew hopped on some camels—and she took full advantage of the photo op, snapping a mid-ride selfie. 

4 of 9 shaymitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell clearly made a camel friend during her visit to Jordan in July, and her caption for this snap says it all: “He was excited for his close up.”

5 of 9 mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey 

Back in 2015, Carey shared this cute pic from a camel ride with her twins, Roc and Roe, during a family trip to Israel. And, safe to say, it’s become a classic in the history of celeb-meets-camel shots.

6 of 9 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

No one embraces a camel cameo more than Chrissy Teigen, who put her modeling skills to good use by striking a dramatic camel-top pose.

7 of 9 chrissyteigen/Instagram

John Legend

Not to be upstaged by his wife, Legend also shared a snap from his and Teigen’s trip—and we’ve gotta say, he looks like a natural at this whole camel-riding thing.

8 of 9 normancook/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco met up with a camel in Australia earlier this month, giving her boyfriend, Karl Cook, a bit of competition for her heart. “As you can tell from this photo, I truly can’t decide who I am more in love with,” the star captioned the love-filled snap.   

9 of 9 chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler 

Never one to be outdone, Handler managed to pack it all into this 2015 ’gram: Israeli flag pasties, a camel co-star, and an over-the-top pose. Bravo, Chelsea.

