9 Celebrity Instagrams That Will Bring You Some Holiday Cheer

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Dec 16, 2013 @ 5:01 pm

With the holidays just over a week away, celebrities and designers are snapping the spirit of the season and sharing their photos via Instagram! If you were too busy sipping eggnog and decking your own halls to scroll through your feed this weekend, don’t fret — we’ve rounded up nine stand out grams from the weekend to give your Monday a bit of cheer. From Elizabeth Banks's snowy view to Marc Jacobs's dog Neville dressed up in a festive holiday outfit, see the photos we think are worthy of a double tap.

MORE:
•  The Most Social Moments of the Year
• Follow InStyle on Instagram!
• Last Week’s Celebrity Instagram Snaps

1 of 9 Courtesy

Neville Jacobs

If you didn't know, Marc Jacobs's dog, Neville, has his own Instagram account, and from the looks of things he's ready for the holidays.
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Elizabeth Banks

Brace yourself, winter is coming! Elizabeth Banks snapped this snowy and picturesque view while vacationing.
3 of 9 Courtesy

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

A 'Modern Family' tradition: "Every year Nolan Gould makes us a Christmas Ornament! I love them so much. No pressure, Nolan," he wrote.
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Neil Patrick Harris

Nothing like a woodsy portrait to conclude a Sunday.
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Beyonce

Another successful show for Queen Bey! The superstar performed in Chicago and gave fans a taste of her new visual album.
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Taylor Swift

The country star celebrated her 24th birthday with a Melbourne garden party, and her new BFF Lorde stopped by.
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Zac Efron

Thumbs up! Zac Efron headed to Indianapolis to watch the Colts play and took this selfie with the team's owner, Jim Irsay.
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Lea Michele

Looking good! Before heading off to a charity event Lea Michele showed off her chic 'do.
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Jaime King

Baby on board! Jaime King and pals celebrate Teresa Palmer at her baby shower.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!