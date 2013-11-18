9 of the Best Celebrity Instagrams From the Weekend

Jennifer Davis
Nov 18, 2013 @ 3:10 pm

What were your favorite celebrities up to this weekend? From Paris adventures to New York Knicks games, Nicole Richie and Jamie Chung were enjoying one of the last weekends before the holiday season is in full swing. Meanwhile, stylist Elizabeth Stewart made it a working weekend! She snapped a photo of Jessica Chastain and photographer Max Vadukul in between shots at a photo shoot. But these weren't the only double-tap worthy grams of the weekend. We rounded up 6 more of the best shots from the social media app.

Jamie Chung

Courtside date night? Not too shabby. Jamie Chung and boyfriend Bryan Greenberg took in a New York Knicks game over the weekend.
Nicole Richie

Talk about fringe benefits! Nicole Richie spreads her arms to reveal a fringed waterfall, and we're digging the look.
Elizabeth Stewart

The celebrity stylist snapped Jessica Chastain and photographer Max Vadukul in a reflective moment in between takes during a weekend photo shoot.
Christy Turlington

Just chillin'! The model and philanthropist took a break from the Haitian heat with a group of friends and colleagues who were in the country to celebrate the graduation of the first class of midwifery students her charity Every Mother Counts sponsored.
Jessica Alba

Looks like Jessica Alba and co-star Hailee Steinfeld were just stunting around on the set of their new movie!
Jaime King

The actress and newborn son James Knight were ready for takeoff! King took this selfie to commemorate his first flight.
Selena Gomez

Colorado loves Selena Gomez! The young star posed with fans before heading inside to perform.
Rachel Zoe

Sunday funday! Rachel Zoe played around in a photo booth with son Skyler and a pal.
Stella McCartney

The designer bundled up on a breezy beach day and snapped this selfie of the wind whipping through her hair.

