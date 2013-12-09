8 Instagrams You May Have Missed This Weekend

Jennifer Davis
Dec 09, 2013 @ 1:56 pm

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the seasonal cheer is evident on Instagram! Celebrities and designers are snapping the holiday spirit and sharing their photos via the social media app. If you were too busy sipping eggnog and decking your own halls to scroll through your feed this weekend, don't fret -- we've rounded up eight stand out grams from the weekend to give your Monday a bit of cheer. From Heidi Klum's ice skating escapades to the beautiful Emilio Pucci storefront in Florence to Lauren Conrad's pretty flea market find, see the photos we think are worthy of a double tap.

Lauren Conrad

Instead of reaching for shiny new ornaments, Lauren Conrad headed to the flea market and scored this vintage decoration for her tree.
Heidi Klum

Figure skater or model? Heidi Klum got into the spirit with a trip to the rink with her kids. "Not sure who had more fun ice skating...the kids or me!" she wrote.
Emilio Pucci

Buone Vacanze from Italia! Emilio Pucci snapped this beautiful facade all lit up for the holidays at the Piazza della Repubblica in Florence.
Ashley Madekwe

Christa B. Allen helped her former 'Revenge' co-star Ashley Madekwe ring in another year at her birthday party over the weekend!
Jessica Alba

All in the family! Jessica Alba enjoyed a delicious Sunday meal with her mother and father.
Jamie Chung

Let it snow! New York City enjoyed its first snow of the season and Jamie Chung and her pal headed outside to play.
Sofia Vergara

The 'Modern Family' star enjoyed a Sunday filled with football! She attended the Giants game with her friends and family.
Diane von Furstenberg

The designer sent some Christmas cheer from across the world. She snapped this photo while in Shanghai.

