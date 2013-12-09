8 Instagrams You May Have Missed This Weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the seasonal cheer is evident on Instagram! Celebrities and designers are snapping the holiday spirit and sharing their photos via the social media app. If you were too busy sipping eggnog and decking your own halls to scroll through your feed this weekend, don't fret -- we've rounded up eight stand out grams from the weekend to give your Monday a bit of cheer. From Heidi Klum's ice skating escapades to the beautiful Emilio Pucci storefront in Florence to Lauren Conrad's pretty flea market find, see the photos we think are worthy of a double tap.

MORE:

• Last Week’s Celebrity Instagram Snaps

• Follow InStyle on Instagram!

• 5 Apps to Customize Your Instagram Photos