8 Celeb Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Instagram/chrissyteigen
Jennifer Davis
Sep 16, 2013 @ 1:10 pm

Busy weekend keep you from scrolling through Instagram this weekend? We rounded up the best celebrity photos, including this weekend’s biggest Instagram moment: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s romantic wedding in Lake Como, Italy. The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest family and friends (like Kanye West and Brooklyn Decker), and Teigen couldn’t resist sharing her big day with her social media family, too. The model posted a photo of herself looking gorgeous in her first Vera Wang creation of the evening—a fairytale gown in creamy ivory—before changing into another dress for the reception followed by another dress for the after-party! But that's not all that went down this weekend. Click the photo to see more of the star photos that had us buzzing.

1 of 8 Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen

tied the knot with singer John Legend over the weekend, and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in her gorgeous Vera Wang wedding gown.
2 of 8 Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé

enjoyed a bit of vacation time with a relaxing walk on the beach.
3 of 8 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Carey

spent some quality time with her kids Moroccan and Monroe. "Watching 'The Croods' while anxiously awaiting Daddy's arrival! @nickcannon," Carey wrote.
4 of 8 Instagram/harrystyles

Harry Styles

took a break from performing to enjoy a concert in London. "@garysnowpatrol sounded incredible last night.. Well done sir. The @TiredPony show was lovely.." he wrote.
5 of 8 Instagram/kristincavallari

Kristin Cavallari

supported her husband, Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, with a group of girlfriends. "After win delight baby!!!!!" she posted.
6 of 8 Instagram/michelleobama

Michelle Obama

spread the word about the importance of drinking water with Eva Longoria in Watertown, Wisconsin.
7 of 8 Instagram/badgalriri

Rihanna

promoted her M.A.C makeup line in Hong Kong. "Picasso baby!!! #HongKong #MACgal #ririheartsmac," the singer wrote.
8 of 8 Instagram/jenniegarth

Jennie Garth

snapped a photo of the Washington, D.C. metro line with the caption "District Love."

