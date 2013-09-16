8 Celeb Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Busy weekend keep you from scrolling through Instagram this weekend? We rounded up the best celebrity photos, including this weekend’s biggest Instagram moment: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s romantic wedding in Lake Como, Italy. The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest family and friends (like Kanye West and Brooklyn Decker), and Teigen couldn’t resist sharing her big day with her social media family, too. The model posted a photo of herself looking gorgeous in her first Vera Wang creation of the evening—a fairytale gown in creamy ivory—before changing into another dress for the reception followed by another dress for the after-party! But that's not all that went down this weekend. Click the photo to see more of the star photos that had us buzzing.

