Must-See Celebrity Instagrams You May Have Missed This Weekend

Courtesy of Instagram (3)
Caitlin Donovan
Aug 26, 2013 @ 6:18 pm

We might not live like a celebrity, but we can see what it's like thanks to stars posting the highlights of their lifestyles on Instagram. This weekend, Tory Burch posted her delicious dinner, Shay Mitchell 'grammed her sweet treat,  Michelle Obama posed with Serena Williams, and more. Click to see more double tap-worthy celebrity Instagrams we loved from this weekend.

MORE:
Follow InStyle on Instagram!
Rihanna Reveals New Hair on Instagram
Too Cute: Marc Jacobs' Dog Gets Instagram

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

gave us major vacation envy with her "3 Girls by @theohurts @annachristinhaas @leezabe @rosiehw #Ibiza," 'gram.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Emma Roberts

had us "aww-ing" with her post about her pup. "Twiggy is really emotional today @gnick106," she wrote.
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Michelle Obama

gave a thumbs-up with Serena Williams. "A behind the scenes look just before the First Lady and @SerenaWilliams kick off Kids' Day at the #USOpen" she wrote.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Jaime King

joked around at her star-studded baby shower. "Word. Got my baby shower pics! With my #HartofDixie homies #RachelBilson and @wilsonbethel the most handsome pregnant dude I have ever seen," she wrote.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Tory Burch

can come cook for us anytime! "Sunday night dinner," she wrote.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Prabal Gurung

got us pumped up for Fashion Week. "Two weeks until we show our new collection. Let's look back.. Which season preserved? #ss14 #PGNYFW" he wrote.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Shay Mitchell

and her pal cooled off with a sweet snack. "I scream, you scream, we all scream, for ice cream! #dessertbeforelunch," she wrote.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Kathy Griffin

let it all hang out this weekend. "Topless gurrl on an island. #BOOBS," she 'grammed.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!