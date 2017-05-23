8 Celebrity Couples That Just Make Sense

John Shearer/Getty
Lindsay Dolak
May 23, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

When we caught word of a romance heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, our first thought was: Well, it’s about time! J.Lo and A.Rod make up one of those couples that just makes sense and for more reasons than their matching monikers. They’re equally successful, beloved, sexy, and seemingly ageless. In a word: duh.

The budding romance got us thinking about other famous couples that just click and soon we realized there are actually quite a few. We love all the glamorous love stories that come out of Hollywood, but we have to admit there are some that stand out as particularly obvious.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Make Their Red Carpet Debut

 

Here, we’ve compiled a list of nine other celebrity couples so compatible it brings us comfort. 

1 of 8 Todd Williamson/BBMA2016

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Of course Jackie and Kelso end up together in the end. It may have taken some time and a few other relationships on both sides, but anyone who ever watched a single episode of That 70s Show saw the clear chemistry that existed between Kunis and Kutcher. Now, the couple shares two children and two years of marriage.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

There’s only one person who could handle arguably the most over-the-top, over-exposed, and successful woman in the world and that, it turns out, is the most over-the-top and outlandish rap artist in the world. Kim and Kanye go together like Cartier and Bentley, like 808s and Heartbreak, like ... it just works. While Kim noticeably toned down her image after she began dating Kanye, the pair is never afraid to make a statement and get noticed. 

3 of 8 Ethan Miller/Getty

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Can you believe we got so lucky that the Step Up originals actually ended up together? The gorgeous couple, who share baby Everly, regularly profess their love for one another on social media–sweeping us off our feet all over again.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

This coupling is perhaps the only one on the list that we didn’t see coming–but once it did, it immediately felt right. The funny couple is perfectly low-key except for when it comes to gushing about the other. “John is the most unbelievable daddy,” Blunt told InStyle last year. The two finally answered our prayers and will star alongside one another in the remake of A Quiet Place, which goes into production this fall.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Also known as the King and Queen of all music ever. Bey and Jay (that never gets old) need no introduction or explanation. So, we’ll just say how #blessed we feel to exist on the same planet as the ultimate power couple

Advertisement
6 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rihanna and Drake

Okay, we know this on-again-off-again-are-they-actually-even-dating couple is a bit hard to keep up with, but we can’t ignore that we still adore them together. From their first collaboration on 2010’s “What’s My Name?” - and the steamy music video that followed - we have been smitten. Maybe it’s just musical chemistry and we’ll never truly see these two in it for the long run, but as long as they keep putting out hits like “Take Care” and “Too Good”, we’ll settle for that

Advertisement
7 of 8 Getty

Barack and Michelle Obama

In a long list of things we miss about the former administration, the #couplegoals regularly displayed by the President and the First Lady lead the pack. Has a president ever looked at a first lady with so much adoration before? Maybe. Has a first lady ever stood by her man's side with so much pride and loyalty before? Perhaps. But we only have eyes for Michelle and Barack. 

Advertisement
8 of 8 Todd Williamson/Getty

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

What's more interesting than a beloved TV couple turning into an IRL couple? Two separate beloved TV stars turning into an unexpected IRL couple. We were admittedly perplexed when we heard the news that Blair Waldorf was settling down with Seth Cohen. But if it can't be Chuck Bass, then the leading O.C. boy is a perfect fit. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!