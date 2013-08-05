8 Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

No time to log on to Instagram this weekend? Here is what you missed: Nina Dobrev chronicled her moments at Lollapalooza, Rachel Zoe celebrated BFF Brian Atwood's birthday, the White House presented President Obama with a delicious-looking cake for his birthday—and that's not all. Click to see more of our favorite celebrity Insta-worthy moments.

