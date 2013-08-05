8 Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Caitlin Donovan
Aug 05, 2013 @ 5:00 pm

No time to log on to Instagram this weekend? Here is what you missed: Nina Dobrev chronicled her moments at Lollapalooza, Rachel Zoe celebrated BFF Brian Atwood's birthday, the White House presented President Obama with a delicious-looking cake for his birthday—and that's not all. Click to see more of our favorite celebrity Insta-worthy moments.

1 of 8

Rachel Zoe

Stylist Rachel Zoe spent the weekend celebrating the birthday of her shoe designer BFF Brian Atwood. "Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life, the always beautiful & magical @Brian_atwood," she wrote.
2 of 8

Barack Obama

The White House celebrated President Obama's 52nd birthday. "Cake and #Obamacare to kick off #ActionAugust," the caption said.
3 of 8

Nina Dobrev

Wondering where Nina Dobrev was all weekend? "#lollapalooza #sundayfunday."
4 of 8

Katy Perry

Katy Perry spent her weekend with "one of nature's beauties," a golden truck emblazoned with the name of her new album on it, 'Prism.'
5 of 8

Mindy Kaling

Funny lady Mindy Kaling posted a photo of what she packed for Vegas. Ooh la la!
6 of 8

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts gave us major hair envy when she posted this shot of her look for a 'We're the Millers' press event.
7 of 8

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington matched her red and white mani to her red and white look, and she had the same reaction we did: "I'm OBSESSED with my new mani!" she wrote.
8 of 8

InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman

"@beyonce, I can see your HALO" wrote InStyle editor Ariel Foxman when he attended the singer's concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

