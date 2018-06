7 Ways to Entertain Yourself

Who says all cocktails must be served in a glass? Get your soiree started with cocktail popsicles like the Peach and Prosecco ice pops from chef Lindsay Larick of Fresher than Fresh Snow Cones INGREDIENTSamp#149; 3 cups unsweetened white grape juiceamp#149; 1 cup prosecco (or ginger beer for a juice nonalcoholic version)amp#149; 3 tbsp lemon juiceamp#149; 6 peaches, slicedDIRECTIONSCombine grape juice, prosecco, and lemon juice in a container with a pour spout. Place 1 or 2 peach slices in each ice pop mold (we like Progressive's Frozen Pop Maker, $21; amazon.com ). Gently pour liquid over the peaches. Cover mold with aluminum foil, secure your Popsicle sticks, and freeze for at least 12 hours.