7 Ways to Be Summer Party-Ready

5 of 8 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Master an Easy Up-Do

Braided hairstyles are everywhere-just look at Scarlett Johansson working hers on the red carpet. To get her look (without the help of a stylist), part your hair down the middle, then braid it into two plaits. Crisscross each one over the crown of your head and pin either end behind an ear with bobbi pins. Pretty polished in no time.