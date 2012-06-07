7 Ways to Be Summer Party-Ready

Jun 06, 2012
Summer Party-Ready
7 Ways to Be Summer Party-Ready
You sent out the invites and prepped the menu-now all you have to do is get ready for the big event. From clothes to accessories and more, click through to see the best tips for a flawless summer party look, complete with a few extra treats for your guests.
ModCloth - Party Dresses - Summer Entertaining
Shop for Clothes to Keep You Cool
Cute but causal is the goal here! A sundress in a bright color adds fun without the fuss. A romper, on the other hand, is perfect for chasing the kids around the backyard-no wardrobe malfunctions for you!

Cotton dress, $73; modcloth.com.
Cotton playsuit, $84; topshop.com.
Club Monaco - White Cardigan - Summer Entertaining
Search for the Perfect Cardigan
Have a light sweater in a match-all color on hand-like this creamy option from Club Monaco ($140, clubmonaco.com)-to keep you warm when the sun starts to set.
J.Crew - Espadrilles - Summer Entertaining
Look for Comfy-Yet-Chic Shoes
A wedged pair of espadrilles gives instant height, added support and won't wear you out after a full day on your feet.

Canvas espadrilles, $88; jcrew.com.
Scarlett Johansson - Braided Up-Do - Summer Entertaining
Master an Easy Up-Do
Braided hairstyles are everywhere-just look at Scarlett Johansson working hers on the red carpet. To get her look (without the help of a stylist), part your hair down the middle, then braid it into two plaits. Crisscross each one over the crown of your head and pin either end behind an ear with bobbi pins. Pretty polished in no time.
Primers - Summer Makeup - Summer Entertaining
Wear Makeup That Won't Melt
The key to summer makeup that stays is all in the preparation! Layering priming formula under your foundation will help combat inevitable shine. Or buy a primer in a bronze shade to add a pop of color-and even out a new tan.

Smashbox primer, $36; smashbox.com.
VS Makeup primer, $15; Victoria's Secret stores.
Anthropologie - Apron - Summer Entertaining
Invest in the Perfect Apron
Work your best Desperate Housewives chic with a feminine apron that just a pretty as the clothes you’re wearing underneath it! You’ll still look party-ready and avoid the accidental BBQ sauce spill.

Front-pocket apron, $32; anthropologie.com.
Summer Party-Ready
Create an Emergency Kit
These life-savers are the items your friends wished they packed along. Place a bottle of sunscreen, a cooling skin spritzer, and a box of your cutest blister-fighting bandages on a pretty tray in your bathroom for those "just in case" moments.

Cynthia Rowley band-aids, $3; amazon.com.
Evian facial spray, $17; drugstore.com.
Neutrogena sunscreen, $8; walgreens.com.
Green tray, $30; crateandbarrel.com.
