7 Times Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Were the Cutest Couple Ever

The Light Between Oceans co-stars Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender certainly aren’t the first actors to fall in love on a movie set (Brad and Angie, we’re looking at you). But unlike other A-list couples, who seem to use their relationship as a PR stunt, Vikander and Fassbender are the real deal—a rare Hollywood duo that actually wants to keep the details of their romance—gasp—private.

Instead of sharing selfies with bae (neither have Instagram accounts) or gushing about each other in interviews, both stay surprisingly tight-lipped about their connection, almost as if they made a pact to keep us all guessing. Even now, as they are making the rounds for the movie, a drama based on the best-selling novel by M.L. Stedman, the two have hardly let anything slip. “I think we’ve made it clear that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander told Entertainment Weekly. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

Though the pair usually likes to keep the mystery alive by exiting hotels and restaurants separately or walking the red carpet solo, they have given us a few glimpses of their sweet rapport over the last year or so. Most notably, the big kiss that Vikander planted on her man when she won the Oscar for The Danish Girl in February. And just yesterday, the couple made their official red carpet debut posing together at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Light Between Oceans. Before you check out the film (in theaters today, Sept. 2), scroll through the seven cutest and most candid couple moments that we've caught so far. Here’s hoping that their romance is more Channing and Jenna, than Rob and Kristen.