7 Times Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Were the Cutest Couple Ever

Jacopo Raule/GC Image
Jennifer Ferrise
Sep 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

The Light Between Oceans co-stars Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender certainly aren’t the first actors to fall in love on a movie set (Brad and Angie, we’re looking at you). But unlike other A-list couples, who seem to use their relationship as a PR stunt, Vikander and Fassbender are the real deal—a rare Hollywood duo that actually wants to keep the details of their romance—gasp—private.

Instead of sharing selfies with bae (neither have Instagram accounts) or gushing about each other in interviews, both stay surprisingly tight-lipped about their connection, almost as if they made a pact to keep us all guessing. Even now, as they are making the rounds for the movie, a drama based on the best-selling novel by M.L. Stedman, the two have hardly let anything slip. “I think we’ve made it clear that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander told Entertainment Weekly. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

Though the pair usually likes to keep the mystery alive by exiting hotels and restaurants separately or walking the red carpet solo, they have given us a few glimpses of their sweet rapport over the last year or so. Most notably, the big kiss that Vikander planted on her man when she won the Oscar for The Danish Girl in February. And just yesterday, the couple made their official red carpet debut posing together at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Light Between Oceans. Before you check out the film (in theaters today, Sept. 2), scroll through the seven cutest and most candid couple moments that we've caught so far. Here’s hoping that their romance is more Channing and Jenna, than Rob and Kristen.

1 of 7 Mark Thompson/Getty

When They’re Getting Playful in Monte Carlo (May 2015)

Early on in their relationship, the pair shared a laugh and let photographers grab some of the first shots of them hanging out at the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station in Monaco.

2 of 7 RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When They’re Waiting For The Valet (January 2016)

The couple held hands after a Golden Globes party as they waited for their ride. 

3 of 7 oscar/youtube

When They Kiss on Live TV (February 2016)

The world collectively swooned after Vikander shared a rare moment of PDA with Fassbender when she won her best supporting actress Oscar for The Danish Girl. And the look on Fassbender’s face truly says it all. 

4 of 7 Splash News

When They Have A Date Night (July 2016)

Where do the A-List couple like to have dinner? In New York, they hit up Nobu in TriBeCa for a quiet night out.

5 of 7 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

When They’re Gazing Into Each Other’s Eyes (September 2016)

At a Venice Film Festival photocall for The Light Between Oceans on Sept. 1, Vikander (in Prabal Gurung) and Fassbender looked oh so in love.

6 of 7 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

When They Have a Major Red Carpet Moment (September 2016)

Usually the two pose separately at big events, but at the Venice Film Festival premiere of their movie on Sept. 1, the co-stars arrived arm-in-arm and barely left each other’s sides.

7 of 7 Davi Russo/DreamWorks

When They're Acting (September 2016)

On the set of The Light Between Oceans, sparks flew onscreen and off as the two played a married couple in the 1920s.

