Making Moves at #TIFF13: Seven Stars You Should Know

Henny Garfunkel for InStyle
Janelle Grodsky
Sep 20, 2013

While our pop-up portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival officially wrapped last week, there are a few new faces we met up north that have stuck in our mind. Seven stars in the making passed through the Windsor Arms Hotel where we set up shop, including Laura Ramsey of You Are Here, It Brit George MacKay of How I Live Now, and Australian actress Caitlin Stasey (above right). “I’ve never really experienced anything like this,” Stasey told InStyle.com about her first festival circuit, where she made the rounds for All Cheerleaders Die. “I’ve never really experienced this level of celebrity.” Our other picks include Lupita Nyong’o, whose film 12 Years A Slave won TIFF’s People’s Choice Award for most popular film, as well as Dane DeHaan (above left), who circled the Canadian city to promote multiple films, including Kill Your Darlings, Metallica: Through the Never, and Devil's Knot. Click to see all seven of our #TIFF13 ones to watch—just you wait and see: these budding stars will be the new faces of Hollywood in no time at all.

Caitlin Stasey of 'All Cheerleaders Die'

The actress, who also stars in the CW’s new show 'Reign,' plays a cheerleader in 'All Cheerleaders Die,' and told us that her proudest moment was being able to pull off the pom-poms and short skirt look. “I don’t dress revealingly or to my shape so it was kind of empowering to be in that and to feel good,” she said. “It’s so aside from anything I’ve done before that I was really proud of myself for being vain.”
2 of 7 Henny Garfunkel for InStyle

Dane DeHaan of 'Kill Your Darlings,' 'Devil's Knot,' and 'Metallica: Through the Never'

Of his three films at the festival, DeHaan remarked: “I like to keep things interesting."
3 of 7 Henny Garfunkel for InStyle

Lupita Nyong'o of '12 Years a Slave'

Working on such an intense film was a moving experience for Nyong’o. “It was actually a very joyful and loving set,” she said. “We all recognized that we were working on something really powerful and important, and vital.”

4 of 7 Henny Garfunkel for InStyle

George MacKay of 'How I Live Now'

MacKay stars alongside Saoirse Ronan in the film, and he expressed admiration for their on set relationship. "She's incredibly professional,” he said. “She is kind to everyone and she devotes herself to the moment."
5 of 7 Henny Garfunkel for InStyle

Laura Ramsey of 'You Are Here'

“I remember talking out a script, rehearsing and going over writing with Matt Weiner, Owen amp#91;Wilsonamp#93;, and Zach amp#91;Galifianakisamp#93;,” she explained of working on the film. “That was pretty cool.”
6 of 7 Henny Garfunkel for InStyle

Tye Sheridan of 'Joe'

Sheridan stars alongside Nicholas Cage for one of his first major roles. “It’s a team effort and it’s great to see people that are so dedicated to one project,” he said of his co-star. “To see everyone put their heart and soul into it and have it pay off is really fantastic.”
7 of 7 Henny Garfunkel for InStyle

Amy Seimetz of 'The Sacrament' and 'Lucky Them'

She scored a coveted role in 'Lucky Them'-Johnny Depp's wife. “He was just so nice and he just made everyone feel very comfortable around him,” she explained. “I thought I was going to have to be like, Now I need to act normal around Johnny, but he was so easy to work with.”

