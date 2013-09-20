Making Moves at #TIFF13: Seven Stars You Should Know

While our pop-up portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival officially wrapped last week, there are a few new faces we met up north that have stuck in our mind. Seven stars in the making passed through the Windsor Arms Hotel where we set up shop, including Laura Ramsey of You Are Here, It Brit George MacKay of How I Live Now, and Australian actress Caitlin Stasey (above right). “I’ve never really experienced anything like this,” Stasey told InStyle.com about her first festival circuit, where she made the rounds for All Cheerleaders Die. “I’ve never really experienced this level of celebrity.” Our other picks include Lupita Nyong’o, whose film 12 Years A Slave won TIFF’s People’s Choice Award for most popular film, as well as Dane DeHaan (above left), who circled the Canadian city to promote multiple films, including Kill Your Darlings, Metallica: Through the Never, and Devil's Knot. Click to see all seven of our #TIFF13 ones to watch—just you wait and see: these budding stars will be the new faces of Hollywood in no time at all.

