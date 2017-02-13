8 Reasons Blue Ivy Carter Will Be the Best Big Sister

beyonce/Instagram
Isabel Jones
Feb 13, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

After five years as Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sole offspring, Blue Ivy is finally getting a little sister, or brother, or BOTH (twins, y’all).

We could not be more excited for Baby Blue. She must be over the moon—I mean, two extra playmates?! Naturally, we’re already imagining the onslaught of unbelievably adorable Instagram photos of the Carter kids. BEY x THREE.

Blue will finally have someone(s) to relate to—a sibling to share child-sized evening gowns with, penthouse playdates, and, of course, jam out to mom’s best hits.

While we anxiously await their birth, we’ll be thinking about all the many ways Blue Ivy is destined to be an incredible big sis.

We hope that 30 years from now, Blue’s sibs speak of her the way Auntie Solange talks about Beyoncé: “You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever.” We think Blue’s up for the challenge.

1 of 8 beyonce/Instagram

She knows what it's like to grow up in the spotlight

As the sole heir to Beyoncé and Jay Z's collective legacy, Blue has experienced things very few 5-year-olds will ever understand. Lucky for the Bey-Beys on the way, their big sis will be there to show them the ropes—from dealing with the paparazzi to sitting through costume fittings, Blue has it handled.

2 of 8 beyonce/instagram

She'll Never Make Fun of Her Siblings for Wearing Matching Outfits

Blue and Bey have publically twinned so many times—her right to make fun of her twin siblings' matching outfits has officially been revoked.

3 of 8 beyonce/Instagram

She Could Teach a Master Class on the Art of Making an Entrance

Blue is a diva through and through. Clearly, she got it from her mama, but the 5-year-old knows how to slay a red carpet like no other kindergartener. With Blue around to share her wisdom, the twins shouldn't have a problem getting their #swag on.

4 of 8 beyonce/instagram

She's the Ultimate Dress-Up Partner

Unsurprisingly, Queen Bey's daughter is at the top of her dress-up game. She'll be ready to indulge her little sibs' every sartorial desire—bring on the sequins, Bey-offsprings!

5 of 8 beyonce/Instagram

She's a Natural Born Leader

Big sis is the role Blue was born to play. I mean, look how believable she is as the King of Pop to mom's Janet Jackson. She'll get her rowdy siblings in line without a snag.

6 of 8 beyonce/Instagram

She Plays well with others

Look how sweet Blue is with that lil' pup! We can already imagine her lovingly cradling her baby siblings.

7 of 8 beyonce/Instagram

She Has the best hand-me-downs

Those lucky twins will surely have their pick of Blue's designer cast-offs. Honestly, that might be even better than having access to Beyoncé's closet. #SheSlayyyy

8 of 8 Christopher Polk/Getty

She Knows How to Share 

Look at Blue, sharing the limelight with the music industry's biggest stars! Sharing the attention with two new sibs? No problem—Miss Carter knows how to be a team player. 

