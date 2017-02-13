8 Reasons Blue Ivy Carter Will Be the Best Big Sister

After five years as Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sole offspring, Blue Ivy is finally getting a little sister, or brother, or BOTH (twins, y’all).

We could not be more excited for Baby Blue. She must be over the moon—I mean, two extra playmates?! Naturally, we’re already imagining the onslaught of unbelievably adorable Instagram photos of the Carter kids. BEY x THREE.

Blue will finally have someone(s) to relate to—a sibling to share child-sized evening gowns with, penthouse playdates, and, of course, jam out to mom’s best hits.

While we anxiously await their birth, we’ll be thinking about all the many ways Blue Ivy is destined to be an incredible big sis.

VIDEO: 7 Reasons Blue Ivy Carter Will Be the Best Big Sister

We hope that 30 years from now, Blue’s sibs speak of her the way Auntie Solange talks about Beyoncé: “You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever.” We think Blue’s up for the challenge.