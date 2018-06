Zoe Saldana's undone waves create a laid-back vibe, while the added volume at the crown gives the style a retro twist. Keep reading to learn how to get the look.



Saldana?s hairstylist Mara Roszak began by adding mousse to the star?s damp hair, then rough-dried it to remove most of the moisture. "I created the perfect wavy texture by loosely braiding sections and allowed them to air-dry," she says. A light mist of volumizing spray broke up the waves and added extra movement. Roszak then teased the hair at the crown and swept back sections from both sides of Saldana?s face, overlapping them in the back with bobby pins until a ponytail shape was formed. "Allow pieces around the face to naturally fall out. It gives the style a soft, feminine look," she says.