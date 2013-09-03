7 Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Courtesy of Instagram (3)
Caitlin Donovan
Sep 03, 2013 @ 5:15 pm

We might not live like a celebrity, but we can see what it's like thanks to stars posting the highlights of their lifestyles on Instagram. This weekend, Diane von Furstenberg 'grammed delicious-looking apples, Cynthia Rowley prepped for New York Fashion Week, Jennifer Hudson posed with Brandy, and more. Click to see more double tap-worthy celebrity Instagrams we loved from this weekend.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Drew Barrymore

learned how to, "Cook fish in parchment paper during this fun cooking class!"
2 of 7 Courtesy

Cynthia Rowley

celebrated the last weekend before Fashion Week. "Hang ten it's the weekend! #tgif (aka #fashionweek prep time)," she wrote.
3 of 7 Courtesy

Chloe Grace Moretz

snapped a photo of blue skies and palm trees and simply wrote, "LA."
4 of 7 Courtesy

Amber Valetta

struck a pose in her Keep Calm sweatshirt. "Need I say more...," she commented.
5 of 7 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

gave us food envy with delicious-looking fruit. "Apples are here so is end of summer! Happy Labor Day weekend! Love Diane," the designer wrote.
6 of 7 Courtesy

Jennifer Hudson

hung out with Brandy writing, "I have no words! She is everything!!! Wow!"
7 of 7 Courtesy

Hugh Jackman

traveled to Japan and wrote, "Thanks to the city of Fukuyama and their Mayor for a beautiful ceremony and honor."

