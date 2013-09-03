7 Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

We might not live like a celebrity, but we can see what it's like thanks to stars posting the highlights of their lifestyles on Instagram. This weekend, Diane von Furstenberg 'grammed delicious-looking apples, Cynthia Rowley prepped for New York Fashion Week, Jennifer Hudson posed with Brandy, and more. Click to see more double tap-worthy celebrity Instagrams we loved from this weekend.

MORE:

• Follow InStyle on Instagram!

• Rihanna Reveals New Hair on Instagram

• Too Cute: Marc Jacobs' Dog Gets Instagram