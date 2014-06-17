7 Surprising Things We Learned from Caitlin Fitzgerald's InStyle Photo Shoot

With her naturally elegant disposition, it's easy to see why actress Caitlin Fitzgerald landed the role of Libby Masters, the embodiment of 1950s wifely perfection, on Showtime’s hit drama series Masters of Sex. The show's plot delves into the secret sexual revolution of the 1950s and the pioneers who forged the first scientific studies of human sexuality.

Although Fitzgerald was reluctant to divulge details surrounding the upcoming season, she did open up about herself on the Malibu beach set of our fashion feature "Lines In The Sand" from InStyle’s July issue.

Here you'll find seven surprising things we learned about the actress at her InStyle photo shoot. Plus, don't miss the second season of Masters of Sex on Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime from July 13!

To see more from Caitlin Fitzgerald’s fashion shoot and to read our exclusive interview with the star, pick up InStyle’s July issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.