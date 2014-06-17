7 Surprising Things We Learned from Caitlin Fitzgerald's InStyle Photo Shoot

Jan Welters
Tiffany Faure
Jun 17, 2014 @ 5:50 am

With her naturally elegant disposition, it's easy to see why actress Caitlin Fitzgerald landed the role of Libby Masters, the embodiment of 1950s wifely perfection, on Showtime’s hit drama series Masters of Sex. The show's plot delves into the secret sexual revolution of the 1950s and the pioneers who forged the first scientific studies of human sexuality.

Although Fitzgerald was reluctant to divulge details surrounding the upcoming season, she did open up about herself on the Malibu beach set of our fashion feature "Lines In The Sand" from InStyle’s July issue.

Here you'll find seven surprising things we learned about the actress at her InStyle photo shoot. Plus, don't miss the second season of Masters of Sex on Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime from July 13!

To see more from Caitlin Fitzgerald’s fashion shoot and to read our exclusive interview with the star, pick up InStyle’s July issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

1 of 7 Jan Welters

1. When It Comes to Style, She's a No Fuss Kind of Gal

“My personal style is tomboy chic. I just like to keep things simple and I lean towards clean shapes and colors in general. I travel a lot so I like my clothes to go with all of my other clothes. I have a lot of black, gray, white, and navy. Just easy neutrals to match with.”
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy Photo

2. She Brought the World's Cutest Companion to the Photo Shoot (Her Puppy, Charlie!)

“I’ve had family dogs growing up but Charlie is the first dog I’ve ever gotten on my own and he is perfect. He is a Norfolk Terrier and is five months old and eats just about anything and everything … he’s still learning how to control himself,” Fitzgerald said with a laugh as her pup munched on her complimentary spa slippers from Milk Studios. “He’s the only accessory I need.”
3 of 7 Courtesy Photo

3. A Silent Monastery Is Her Ideal Vacation

“Big Sur is definitely the most beautiful place I've ever been in the entire world and that says a lot because I'm from Maine and there's a lot of beautiful places there," she told us. "I stay at a silent monastery. You can't talk while you’re in there—nobody talks. The views are beautiful, the monastery is beautiful, the food they feed you is beautiful and it’s a very spiritual, magical experience.”
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy Photo

4. Her Daily Hair and Makeup Routines Are as Effortless as Her Approach to Style

“I wash my hair and then I let it dry. And then that’s pretty much it. My hair goes through a lot with filming, shoots and carpets,” the actress revealed. “I try not to put any heat on it if possible—I don't even own a hair blow dryer. But I feel like I might get one now for when I wash Charlie!” For her typical makeup routine, Fitzgerald explained why she keeps things minimal: “I have very fair skin and my hair is very light so I look made-up very quickly when I put on makeup so I try to keep things minimal. Day-to-day I just put on a little mascara and some light foundation.”
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy Photo

5. She Discovered the One Product She Can’t Live Without on the Set of Her Show

“The hairdresser on my show amp#91;Masters of Sexamp#93; just gave me this magical thing called The Wet Brush. For all of my life I have had really fine hair, but I have a ton of it, so the minute it touches water it becomes this snarled mess. I’m pretty sure you can get this brush at any drugstore and it just goes through your hair like a knife through buttah.”
Advertisement
6 of 7 Jan Welters

6. She Recently Gained Access to the Library

“I just got my public library card and it gives you access to these awesome programs that you can stream on right onto your phone and tablet!” the actress gushed. “There’s Hoopla, which has a bunch of self-improvement programs to teach you languages and skills and Stitcher, which has some awesome podcasts.”
Advertisement
7 of 7 Jan Welters

7. When It Comes to Bowling, Don't Mess with Her!

“I love bowling! And I’m really good at it, not to brag,” she said.

To see more from Fitzgerald’s fashion shootaand to read our exclusive interview with the star,apick up InStyle’s July issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!