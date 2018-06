Greek chef Michael Psilakis is the owner of Kefi and FISHTAG in New York City and MP Taverna in Long Island.•10 ripe black Mission figs•3 to 4 ounces feta cheese, in a block•Leaves only from 2 small, picked sprigs of thyme•Cracked black pepper•10 thin slices of pasthourma (a heavily spiced version of bresaola, with a thick spice layer visible on the outside) or bresaola•1 tablespoon olive oilHalve the figs through the stem (if you find very large figs, quarter them). Scoop up about 1 teaspoon of the feta and place in the center of the cut side (the feta should be just big enough to cover the pink part of the fig). Push a few leaves of thyme into the cheese and grind a little pepper over the top.Halve the pasthourma or bresaola slices crosswise. Place a stuffed fig on one short end and wrap up snugly. Prepare the remaining figs in the same way.Serve the figs as is, or, grill or sauté them briefly to crisp the meat and release the woodsy flavor of the thyme. Yields 20 to 30 pieces.Lightly brush the outside of each fig with a little olive oil and place on a hot charcoal or gas grill for 30 to 45 seconds, turning with tongs, just to char the meat slightly.In a hot pan with a tablespoon of olive oil, sear the fig packages just until the meat is slightly golden and crisped in a few places.