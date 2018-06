The lifestyles of the rich and famous are closer than they appear, thanks to Instagram. This weekend, Gisele Budchen invited us to frolic with her on the beach, Miranda Kerr took us inside the Rain Room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Rachel Roy gave us the how-to for whipping up a refreshing cocktail. Click to see more of our favorite celebrity Insta-worthy moments.

