6 Times Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé Were BFF Goals

Christina Shanahan
Dec 28, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Lifestyle guru Gywneth Paltrow has a booming wellness empire, a cookbook repertoire that's boosted our kitchen confidence big time, and abs that just won't quit. But as if that isn't enough to make us want to ditch our morning coffee for a green juice and Goop-ify our lives, there's more: She's also a close, personal friend of Beyoncé Knowles. From red carpet appearances to sporting events and play dates, here's a reminder of all the times this ridiculously stylish duo made us wish we were a part of their squad.

When They Were Backstage Buddies

During a birthday trip to London in 2006, Paltrow squeezed in a night out at a Jay Z concert where she spent the evening sipping cocktails in the backstage VIP area with Bey. 

When They Turned the Oscars Into a Girls' Night

The two first hit it off in the early 2000s, and have cemented their friendship on many a red carpet ever since. Here Paltrow and Queen Bey share a laugh while posing for photographers at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. 

When Paltrow Said Bey Inspired Her Acting

At the 2011 Grammys, Paltrow proved that she has serious vocal chops when she performed on stage with Cee Lo Green, then proved her loyalty to her friends when she cheered Jay Z's Best Rap Album win. She even told media outlets that her friend Beyoncé  (along wth Faith Hill) helped inspire her role in County Strong.

When They Shared An Adorable Birthday Brunch

Paltrow's closeness with the Carter clan is well-documented on her Instagram feed, particularly during family gatherings and celebrations. She shared this sweet snap of daughter Apple Martin with Blue Ivy Carter during a birthday brunch using the hashtag, #godsistersandbesties.

When Paltrow Turned Into a Fan Girl

It wouldn't be a birthday for Paltrow if not shared with bestie Beyoncé. On her 44th, she shared a video of Bey slaying on stage at a concert with the caption, "Oh my, BB, you just break my heart." Same, Gwyneth, same.

When Apple Walked Blue Ivy to the Superbowl

With style like this and Superbowl 50 tickets in hand, these two minis are primed to take after their moms. Paltrow shared this sweet shot of Apple Martin walking Blue Ivy Carter into the big game to watch Coldplay and Beyoncé perform at halftime.

