6 Times Gal Gadot Was Wonder Woman in Real Life

The movie might be called Batman v Superman, but it's Wonder Woman that wins the metaphorical battle in the superhero saga, out today. And as it turns out, the gal behind the suit and armor is just fierce as her onscreen counterpart.

Gal Gadot, who was a former Miss Isreal and Israeli army combat trainer, has become one of the Hollywood’s most bankable new action stars, getting her start in the Fast and Furious films before taking on her latest heroic role in Zack Snyder’s epic DC Comics mash-up. While she is grabbing tons of attention fighting crime with the boys, the 30-year-old is set to have an even bigger 2017, when she will headline the new Wonder Woman film and Justice League spin-off that will be released next June.

And if that wasn't impressive enough, the actress is also a super mom to 4-year-old daughter Alma, often capturing their adorable mommy-and-me moments on Instagram. Check out those sweet snaps below and all the other times Gadot was a modern day Wonder Woman, IRL.

