6 Times Gal Gadot Was Wonder Woman in Real Life

The movie might be called Batman v Superman, but it's Wonder Woman that wins the metaphorical battle in the superhero saga, out today. And as it turns out, the gal behind the suit and armor is just fierce as her onscreen counterpart.

Gal Gadot, who was a former Miss Isreal and Israeli army combat trainer, has become one of the Hollywood’s most bankable new action stars, getting her start in the Fast and Furious films before taking on her latest heroic role in Zack Snyder’s epic DC Comics mash-up. While she is grabbing tons of attention fighting crime with the boys, the 30-year-old is set to have an even bigger 2017, when she will headline the new Wonder Woman film and Justice League spin-off that will be released next June.

And if that wasn't impressive enough, the actress is also a super mom to 4-year-old daughter Alma, often capturing their adorable mommy-and-me moments on Instagram. Check out those sweet snaps below and all the other times Gadot was a modern day Wonder Woman, IRL.

1 of 6 gal_gadot/instagram

When She's Working Out

The star put on 17 pounds of muscle for her role as Wonder Woman. "The best way to start my day," she captioned this pic of a morning workout.

2 of 6 gal_gadot/instagram

When She's Taking Selfies

She got right back into character with this silly Snapchat lens that puts Wonder Woman's signature crown on your head. "Now you can all be people of wonder!" she posted.

3 of 6 gal_gadot/instagram

When She's Multitasking

"Getting ready for work," Gadot tagged this adorable shot of her sneaking in a snuggle with daughter Alma during glam time.

4 of 6 gal_gadot/instagram

When She's in the Kitchen

"A quick, yummy, and healthy pasta recipe that kids can take to school? Yes please!" said Gadot, who also posted the step-by-step on her Instagram.

5 of 6 gal_gadot/instagram

When She's Rock Climbing

Up, up, and away! Gadot showed off her core strength (and cute workout outfit) in this action shot.

6 of 6 gal_gadot/instagram

When She's DIY-ing

A master of the DIY mani? That's our kinda gal. Here, she paints her daughter Alma's tiny tips.

