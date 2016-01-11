6 Things We Overheard on the Red Carpet at the 2016 Golden Globes

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 10, 2016 @ 11:30 pm

The Golden Globes red carpet was absolute insanity… in the best way possible. Due to extra security, the stars came in waves. We were on the ground at the Beverly Hilton Hotel getting all the inside intel—check Twitter and Instagram for more behind-the-scenes details!—and here are a few things we overheard. 

Brie Larson’s dress made her feel fantastic

“This is the only dress I put on. It was designed just for me. All I had to do was pick out a sketch!” the Room actress said of her gold beaded custom design by Calvin Klein. “I feel really good!”

Presenter Sophia Bush fan-girled over Best Original Song winner Sam Smith

It was red carpet synergy when Bush (in Narcisco Rodriguez) met Smith (in Dior). They were right next to each other doing interviews when Bush went over to Smith to tell him that his music makes her so happy when she listens to it, and said that she was just “so happy” to meet him in person. His lovely reply: “Thank you so much.”

Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor carried a special gift with him

Before Tambor hit the red carpet, Jennifer Jason Leigh gave the Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama, nominee a small globe trinket—and yes, it was gold. “That is why Jennifer Jason Leigh is Jennifer Jason Leigh,” Tambor said.

The Good Wife star Alan Cumming revealed that he’s not into the surprised speeches

“Yes, I have a few things that I’m thinking about saying,” the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie nominee said. “I hate when people come on stage and they say, ‘I wasn’t expecting that.’ It’s like, you have a one-in-five chance of winning. Think of something!”

David Hasselhoff said that he was just excited to be there among so many stars

"You have no idea how fun it is to be at the Golden Globes,” said the Hoff. “Just to even go to the restroom, you never know who you’re going to see in there!”

Everyone was buzzing about Sean Penn’s shocking just-released interview with Mexican drug kingpin, El Chapo—including Love & Mercy star Paul Dano

“Everyone is talking about the Sean Penn story,” said Dano, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture. “It’s definitely interesting.” 

