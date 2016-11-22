6 Classic Gilmore Girls Costumes That Will Definitely Be in the Netflix Revival

Some things should never change, especially when it comes to Gilmore Girls.

While we can’t wait to see where Lorelai, Rory, and the rest of the gang end up in Netflix’s revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we’ve also been crossing our fingers that our favorite Stars Hallows residents still look and sound just as authentic as they did almost a decade ago.

And as it turns out, the fans weren’t the only ones hoping to keep the consistency. “All of the actors were so genuinely happy to revisit their characters,” says Brenda Maben, the show’s longtime costume designer. “So when it came to the wardrobe, we had to stop and think about where the characters are at now, what part of their look should evolve, and ultimately what should stay the same. We all wanted to make sure we did the characters justice after all of these years.”

That meant that Maben and her team had to dip back into the Gilmore archives to pull out some old faves (Luke’s hat!) that will definitely bring on the early aughts nostalgia. Keep scrolling to see the six costume pieces that will most definitely make an appearance this Friday.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres Nov. 25 on Netflix.