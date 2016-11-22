6 Classic Gilmore Girls Costumes That Will Definitely Be in the Netflix Revival

Some things should never change, especially when it comes to Gilmore Girls.

While we can’t wait to see where Lorelai, Rory, and the rest of the gang end up in Netflix’s revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we’ve also been crossing our fingers that our favorite Stars Hallows residents still look and sound just as authentic as they did almost a decade ago.

And as it turns out, the fans weren’t the only ones hoping to keep the consistency. “All of the actors were so genuinely happy to revisit their characters,” says Brenda Maben, the show’s longtime costume designer. “So when it came to the wardrobe, we had to stop and think about where the characters are at now, what part of their look should evolve, and ultimately what should stay the same. We all wanted to make sure we did the characters justice after all of these years.”

That meant that Maben and her team had to dip back into the Gilmore archives to pull out some old faves (Luke’s hat!) that will definitely bring on the early aughts nostalgia. Keep scrolling to see the six costume pieces that will most definitely make an appearance this Friday.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres Nov. 25 on Netflix.

1 of 6 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lorelai’s Pink Coat

If we had to pick one piece from Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) wardrobe that made the biggest impact, it would definitely be the classic pink peacoat that made its debut in season four and even carried over into season five. While you won’t see the exact coat in the new episodes, Maben found an updated version that still pays homage to the original. “If I could've used the original coat I would have, but it somehow disappeared over the years,” says Maben. “It's property of Warner Brothers now, I guess! I found a great one from Guess for her to wear instead. Sometimes you just go out shopping and the perfect thing jumps out at you.”

2 of 6 Warner Bros.

Sookie’s Bandana

“There was never any doubt that we’d bring back Sookie’s bandana,” says Maben. And actress Melissa McCarthy was totally on board. “Melissa hasn’t hasn’t changed a bit since the show,” says Maben. “She is still the same warm, bubbly person I first met years and years ago. Fans love Sookie because Melissa’s real personality comes out through that character.”

3 of 6 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Emily’s Gold Necklace

When we first watched the Netflix trailer, one of the biggest surprises of all was seeing Emily (Kelly Bishop) in … jeans. “Emily has never before worn denim on the show, so it was a wow moment,” says Maben, of the normally dressed up Gilmore grandma. “She is mourning the passing of her husband Richard as we all did in real life when Edward [Herrmann] passed away.” But in true Emily fashion, she still accessorizes her denim with the classic gold necklace that she wore throughout the original series. “That was one of her signature pieces,” adds Maben. “When you’re DAR [Daughters of the American Revolution], on top of old money, you don't change up your jewelry a lot. You have your amazing pieces. Kelly and I both agreed that she should keep the necklace on, even with the T-shirt and jeans. She's still that same person—there are just a lot of changes that are coming along.”

4 of 6 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Luke’s Baseball Hat

Luke (Scott Patterson) just wouldn’t be Luke without a backwards baseball cap. “We used the same one from the original show,” says Maben. “Same goes for his flannel. I don’t want the fans to come after me!” And as for Luke’s nephew Jess (Milo Ventimiglia)? Well, he’s not really a bad boy anymore, so don’t expect to see his moto jacket back. “Milo and I made a conscious decision not to use the leather jacket. The original one was in his wardrobe closet though,” notes Maben. “Jess has evolved. That was part of his bad boy image, so losing the jacket is like shedding a skin. He still has his look though. You're not going to see him in a three-piece suit.”

5 of 6 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lane’s Glasses

Rory’s best friend Lane (Keiko Agena) has always been a fan fave for her “I’m with the band”-style and geek chic glasses. “Lane is still wearing her black framed glasses,” says Maben. ‘But her overall look has slightly evolved. She’s a mom now, too. Her style is still edgy, but it walks the line a little more now than it used to.”

6 of 6 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Michel’s Suits

Michel will still be dressed to the nines and a lot of that has to do with the actor who plays him, Yanic Truesdale. “Out of all of the actors, Yanic is the most involved in the wardrobe of his character,” says Maben. “I love our conversations about his suits.”

