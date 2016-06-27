6 Gorgeous Celebrities Who Wore Vera Wang on Their Wedding Days in Honor of the Designer's Birthday

Anna Hecht
Jun 27, 2016 @ 9:15 am

Happy birthday 67th birthday to Vera Wang! After close to 50 years in fashion, Wang has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Uma Thurman and more. During her career, Wang successfully made the transition from fashion magazine editor to big-name designer. Today, she puts her vision behind everything from figure skating costumes to cheerleading uniforms (see the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders' game-day attire), red carpet gowns to wedding dresses.

Speaking of dresses for the big day, Wang is pretty much the reigning queen of wedding gown design. In Hollywood, ladies like Victoria Beckham, Chelsea Clinton, and Jennifer Lopez have worn her creations on their special days. To celebrate Wang's birthday milestone, we decided to pull a select handful of our favorite wedding dresses by Wang. See for yourself in the photos below. 

VIDEO: 6 Gorgeous Celebrities Who Wore Vera Wang on Their Wedding Day

 

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (2009)

Following their 3-month engagement, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tied the knot on Oct. 25, 2009, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Before her nuptials, the bride tweeted, "Everything is simply perfect! I'm getting married today!"

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting (2014)

The Big Bang Theory star and the tennis player became engaged three months after they started dating, and said "I do" just three months after that. Cuoco and Sweeting got married on New Year's Eve in a fire-and-ice-themed ceremony in Santa Susana, Calif. Though they've since split, we can't forget Cuoco's bold wedding dress choice: a gorgeous pink Vera Wang gown.

Alicia Keys and Kasseem Dean (aka Swizz Beatz) (2010)

Keys wore an ivory gown by Vera Wang for her wedding to Swizz Beatz and her intricately jeweled headband made her look like royalty on her special day. The groom chose a stylish Tom Ford tux and pink ruffled shirt for the ceremony.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries (2011)

Kardashian-West married Humphries back in August 2011. Though they've since split, we can't deny how gorgeous she looked in this ivory Vera Wang ball gown. For the reception, Kardashian-West wore two other fitted gowns from Vera Wang, totaling three custom dresses from the designer.

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky (2010)

Clinton stunned in a dress custom-made by Clinton family friend Vera Wang--a strapless silk organza gown with a diagonally draped silk tulle bodice and a crystal-embellished belt.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom (2009)

Kardashian looked radiant on her wedding day to former NBA player, Lamar Odom—a pair we know and love from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While they've separated since celebrating their nuptials in September 2009, we can't forget the bride's gorgeous Vera Wang gown. The fitted bodice showed off her curves and the flouncy bottom added drama to the look.

