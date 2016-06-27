6 Gorgeous Celebrities Who Wore Vera Wang on Their Wedding Days in Honor of the Designer's Birthday

Happy birthday 67th birthday to Vera Wang! After close to 50 years in fashion, Wang has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Uma Thurman and more. During her career, Wang successfully made the transition from fashion magazine editor to big-name designer. Today, she puts her vision behind everything from figure skating costumes to cheerleading uniforms (see the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders' game-day attire), red carpet gowns to wedding dresses.

Speaking of dresses for the big day, Wang is pretty much the reigning queen of wedding gown design. In Hollywood, ladies like Victoria Beckham, Chelsea Clinton, and Jennifer Lopez have worn her creations on their special days. To celebrate Wang's birthday milestone, we decided to pull a select handful of our favorite wedding dresses by Wang. See for yourself in the photos below.

