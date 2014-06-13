5 Reasons We Can't Wait to Visit Las Vegas's First Boutique Hotel

4 of 5 Courtesy Photo

THE CROMWELL'S ROOMS

It's owned by Caesars, but this retreat is the opposite of the company’s other humongoid casino-hotels at only 188 rooms. What was once Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall amp Saloon (un-ironic mustaches welcome) has been given a $185m facelift, outfitting the sad old casino with guest rooms that clock in at a minimum of 360 square feet (the largest: the six-bedroom Cromwell Suite). It’s not a theme hotel, but a little Parisian je ne sais quoi permeates—note the hardwood floors, vintage trunks repurposed as coffee tables, and tufted leather sofas. Plus, the crowd is more Hollywood glam than Old West denim-and-diamonds.