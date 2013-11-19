5 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Looks You Can Wear in Real Life

As much as we love the often-outrageous costumes of the Hunger Games cast, more often than not, the looks don’t exactly translate to the real world. (To get outfitted as Effie Trinket, Elizabeth Banks has said it required a 4 a.m. wake-up call and two-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair every day. Not exactly what we would call a low-maintenance beauty routine.) Still, where there’s a will there’s a way, and so we set out to find some looks from Catching Fire, the series’ second installment hitting theaters this Friday, that we could easily replicate. Click through the gallery to see the outfits we found to fashionably function as styles worn by Katniss, Cinna, and yes, even Effie, no 4 a.m. wake-up call required.

1 of 10 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

Katniss's Leather Look

The Girl on Fire shows her tough side with an all-black crocodile-embossed leather ensemble. Assemble an equally fierce look in head-to-toe croc, from an embossed blazer to two-toned ankle-strap pumps. See our outfit picks on the next slide.
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Jacket: Topshop, $130; topshop.com
Leggings: Mango, $50; mango.com
Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell, $145; nastygal.com

3 of 10 Facebook/The Hunger Games

The Tributes's High-Tech Mesh

In the second installment of the series, Katniss returns to fighter mode, but not without some coaching. Display your own athleticism in skin-skimming fabrics with mesh detailing and combat boots.

4 of 10 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Top: McQ Alexander McQueen, $225; alexandermcqueen.com
Leggings: McQ Alexander McQueen, $180; alexandermcqueen.com
Boots: ModCloth, $45; modcloth.com

5 of 10 Facebook/The Hunger Games

Effie in Flirty Fuchsia

It wouldn’t be a the 'Hunger Games' without eccentric Effie and her daring fashionably dystopian looks. Here, she proudly preens in pink ruffles and a smattering of jewels.

6 of 10 Courtesy Photo (6)

Get the Look

Dress: River Island, $70; riverisland.com
Necklace: 2B Bebe, $13; 2bstores.com
Ring: Eddie Borgo, $275; shopbop.com
Cuff: Swarovski, $125; swarovski.com
Gloves: Yandy, $4; yandy.com
Set of 3 Rings: Urban Outfitters, $18; urbanoutfitters.com
7 of 10 Facebook/The Hunger Games

Effie's Regal Regalia

Effie is from The Capitol, and she always looks the part. Look as though you’re in the lap of luxury with a royal blue dress and fur coat.

8 of 10 Courtesy Photo (4)

Get the Look

Dress: Mango, $70; mango.com
Coat: Unreal Fur, $294; asos.com
Necklace: Free People, $328; freepeople.com.
Heels: Sophia Webster, $750; net-a-porter.com
9 of 10 Facebook/The Hunger Games

Cinna's Signature Style

Katniss’s ever-stylish stylist Cinna is back with his all-black uniform that pairs the sharpest, most tailored pieces with edgy leather detailing. Complete the look with his go-to beauty product: liquid gold eyeliner.

10 of 10 Courtesy Photo (5)

Get the Look

Jacket: Sandro, $515; sandro-paris.com
Button-Down: Uniqlo, $30; uniqlo.com
Pants: Mango, $70; mango.com
Gold Eyeliner: Make Up For Ever, $21; sephora.com
Boots: Frye, $378; piperlime.com

