5 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Looks You Can Wear in Real Life

As much as we love the often-outrageous costumes of the Hunger Games cast, more often than not, the looks don’t exactly translate to the real world. (To get outfitted as Effie Trinket, Elizabeth Banks has said it required a 4 a.m. wake-up call and two-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair every day. Not exactly what we would call a low-maintenance beauty routine.) Still, where there’s a will there’s a way, and so we set out to find some looks from Catching Fire, the series’ second installment hitting theaters this Friday, that we could easily replicate. Click through the gallery to see the outfits we found to fashionably function as styles worn by Katniss, Cinna, and yes, even Effie, no 4 a.m. wake-up call required.

