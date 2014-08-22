5 Things to Know About Bohemian Bombshell Isabel Lucas

Right from the very start, Isabel Lucas’s acting career has been a modern-day fairy tale. The ethereal bohemian beauty was discovered back in 2002 while she was lazing under a mango tree at an organic market in the tropical Australian rainforest town of Cairns. Since then, the actress has become one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars, landing coveted roles in star-studded casts such as the goddess Athena in Immortals, a poison-tailed decepticon in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and most recently, a dangerously seductive mistress in the steamy upcoming mystery thriller, The Loft.

After spending the day with the actress and environmental campaigner on the set of our fashion feature “Afternoon Idyll” from InStyle’s September issue, we learned that there is truth to the old adage that you should never judge a book by it’s cover (however gorgeous that cover may be).

View photos from the set of Lucas's stunning InStyle fashion shoot and to find out the five surprising things we learned about the actress, including what her spiritually-infused workout regime entails, what she collects, and why she loves bumblebees.

