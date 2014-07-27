5 Fun Facts We Learned at Odeya Rush's InStyle Photo Shoot

There are overachievers, and then there is Odeya Rush. At 17-years-old, the gorgeous and wildly talented actress has crafted quite a resume for herself. Since landing her first major role opposite Jennifer Garner in 2012's The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Rush has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Most recently, the young starlet snagged the female lead in the upcoming adaptation of R.L. Stine’s spooky series Goosebumps, became BFFs with Taylor Swift, and is preparing for the world to watch her breakout performance in one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, The Giver (alongside Meryl Streep, Katie Holmes and Swift, no less).

We caught up with the actress on the set of our fashion feature “Fall’s Honor Roll” from InStyle’s August issue and learned that underneath her age-defying resume, Odeya Rush is still just a down-to-earth high schooler at heart.

Click here to find out five things we learned about Odeya on the set of her stunning InStyle photo shoot and catch a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes photos! Plus, be sure to catch The Giver when it hits theaters on August 15!

To see more from Odeya Rush’s fashion shoot and to read our exclusive interview with the star, pick up InStyle’s August issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

She rocked out with Jeff Bridges, Brenton Thwaites, and Cameron Monaghan on the set of the The Giver.

“Jeff amp#91;Bridgesamp#93; brought his guitar to set one day and we started having jam sessions during the breaks. Brenton amp#91;Thwaitesamp#93; and Cameron amp#91;Monaghanamp#93; would also play guitar and I would sing. It was so much fun!”
She loves everything about New York City

“I like the dirtiness of New York, you need it sometimes--you know what I mean? Or maybe that’s just me?” Rush laughed. “I went to the city every chance I had growing up and it’s my favorite place in the world. I love everything about it—the dirtiness, grittiness, and even the smells!”
She's one tough chic thanks to her SIX brothers!

“I have six brothers and I’m the only girl. I’m the oldest in the house right now, which is great because that means I’m the boss! I have two older brothers so when I’m around them I act pretty girly but with the four younger ones…I can definitely beat ‘em up,” said Rush as she flexed her arm.
Modeling helped prepare her for acting

“I think photoshoots and modeling are really just another dimension of acting because you’re creating a character and you’re creating a look,” the actress explained. “I modeled before I acted and that was kind of my preparation. I did so many photoshoots for Christmas catalogues when I was younger and would be on set with a fake family in the middle of July and I had to rip open presents under the tree and really feel that joy. I’m Jewish and I had never even celebrated Christmas!” she laughed.
When it comes to style, she likes to mix things up

"I’m 16-years-old, so I think I’m at a transition point right now. My style is a mix of tomboy and girly. I’ll wear oversized overalls and add a scarf or a floral dress with cool motorcycle boots or boyfriend jeans and a fitted blazer. amp#91;My styleamp#93; is casual, but still edgy and chic."

