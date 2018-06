5 of 6 iStock Photo

Shop Smart

While fresh produce and lean meats can be costly, you can definitely still eat well on a budget with a few of Joy's strategies:

*Buy fresh produce that's in season-they're the items likely to be on sale or at the best price. (Winter = Citrus, Spring = Asparagus, Summer = Blueberries, Fall = Apples).

*Stock up on pantry items with a long shelf life when they?re on sale like canned beans, whole grain pasta, frozen vegetables, and cereals.

*Don't be tricked into buying expensive health foods with fancy added ingredients like green tea extracts, exotic fruits (pomegranate, acai, and goji berry), omega-3s, added fiber, etc. For most of these products, the health benefits of the added ingredients have not even been studied, let alone proven.



More! 7 Ways To Be Healthier Now