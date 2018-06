The stars were out to paint the town pink at the 4th Annual Pink Party gala in Santa Monica. After making her way back from the Toronto Film Festival, hostcalled on leading ladies like(in Stella McCartney),andto come together for the Women’s Cancer Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "It is a pleasure and a privilege to be part of such an important cause," Beckinsale (in pink Prada) said as she kicked off the evening, which included a fashion show and luxury auction, all to raise funds to help fight gynecologic and breast cancer. "It's ladies' night!"-Andrea Simpson