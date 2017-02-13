40 Weeks Deep: Meet Bella Hadid's Under-the-Radar BFF

Meet Lauren Perez, best friend of Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. She's attended many a celebrity birthday party, including Kylie's 19th in Turks and Caicos, and Gigi Hadid's 21st bottle-popping extravaganza. We may not know how old she is (early 20s perhaps), or what she does for a living (maybe nothing), but, damn, this girl is living the good life.

A quick scroll of her Instagram feed shows plenty of glamorous trips abroad, like that time she went to Paris and tried on the red fur heart-shaped YSL coat made famous by Rihanna. Oh, and who's standing next to her in the mirror selfie? Kendall Jenner, of course.

They call me migetie A photo posted by LP (@lauren_perez) on Oct 6, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

She's a fan of the airbrushed photobooth shot, as well as the semi-grainy polaroid-inspired photo.

Happy birthday g! A photo posted by LP (@lauren_perez) on Apr 28, 2016 at 11:46pm PDT

Happy birthday B!!! You are even more beautiful inside than out & I feel blessed to call you my best friend. I love you & wish I could be there with you. Thank you for being you, ALWAYS having my back, and being the sister I never had. ❤️ A photo posted by LP (@lauren_perez) on Oct 9, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

And, of course, as a Cali-girl classic, she traffics in skin-baring bikini pics. Even better when they're taken with your supermodel BFF, on a reality star's yacht during her birthday trip to the Caribbean.

🛥 A photo posted by LP (@lauren_perez) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:33pm PDT

My favorite kind of sandwich A photo posted by LP (@lauren_perez) on Jun 21, 2015 at 4:11pm PDT

This is Perez's version of "super busy," so we think it's safe to say she lives a fabulous and fancy-free life, with plenty of time for leisure.

Super busy 🕴🏻 A photo posted by LP (@lauren_perez) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

And this is what she calls "working."

Getting a foot massage & a collagen eye treatment while working on my phone.... My new office, Thank you. A photo posted by LP (@lauren_perez) on Jan 26, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

There are many more FOMO-inducing Instagrams just waiting to be envied. So, go ahead and scroll; you don't even have to worry about an accidental double-tap! The girl has over 200k followers with tens of thousands of likes on most of her pictures. Even if you do get past 40 weeks deep, an accidental like would be no big deal. Happy stalking!