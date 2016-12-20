4 Times Justin Bieber Was Kate Moss

Justin Bieber: pop superstar, heartbreaker, perfumer, style icon? At least he’s trying to be. After launching a wildly successful merch line for his Purpose Tour (full disclosure: I have four pieces from said collection), Bieber is going all out with his outfits. Like, P. Diddy-in-the-‘90s all out. Like, Naomi Campbell-on-set-with-Karl-Lagerfeld all out. Statement shoes, furs, embellished jackets … you name it, he tried it. I mean, just last week he did this. Of course, we can make many sartorial comparisons to other musicians, but to us, the most obvious is none other than the great Kate Moss. Call us crazy, but he’s been taking serious inspo from the forever-chic model since he was a tween. And I need not defend this point any further. I shall let these photos speak for themselves.

Fur Serious

Pap Nation / Splash News; Alex Moss/FilmMagic

You'll find Kate Moss sporting a vintage fur no matter the time, place, or season. Are you in the Bahamas vacationing in 90-degree weather? There's a fur for that. Last night, Bieber was spotted outside Hyde, a nightclub in L.A., in this hooded coat. Yesterday in L.A., there was a high of 72.

Animal Instincts

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic; Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

The most enviable pieces from Moss's wardrobe are undoubtedly leopard print. Shirts, coats, skirts. You name it. She has it in leopard. Justin Bieber is more prone to a camouflage look, but he doesn't shy away from loud, roaring prints like the above from his performance at the American Music Awards in 2011.

Red Haute

Anthony Harvey/Getty ; Gisela Schober/Getty

As the great Bill Blass always said: When in doubt, wear red. And red they wear, loud and proud, head to toe. One woman's vintage Halston dress is another man's casual pants suit?

Mad for Plaid

Vallery Jean/FilmMagic; Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

Did you see the Bieber in concert this summer? If you did, you'd remember his wild somersaults off a massive trampoline. He needed a few things to accomplish this: flexibility, imagination, stamina, a comfortable plaid flannel ... and contrary to popular belief, models need to be cozy, too.