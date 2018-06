3 Faces, 3 Places

1 of 9 Sasha Eisenman

Gabrielle Union in Los Angeles

When it comes to getting ready in L.A., actress Gabrielle Union says the emphasis is on keeping it casual. Which is not to say that Los Angeles is a minimalist city of beach-blown hair and five-minute makeup. “Oh, it’s natural, but that is a purposeful look that took four hours to create,” says the actress. “It’s expected that you are going to go out looking a little more glammed up.”



For example, the star’s big-bodied curls are trademark Hollywood. “Loose waves parted down the middle is very popular in L.A.,” says Union. Hairstylist Kyndra Beaudoin created the look, starting with dry hair and adding a dime-size drop of shine serum. Before curling, she flat-ironed Union’s hair to create a smooth base. Beaudoin then spritzed 2- and 3-inch segments of hair with firm-hold hairspray and wrapped each section around a amp#189;-inch cordless curling iron.