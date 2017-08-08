27 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Went to School Together

What's better than a celebrity squad to warm your heart and inspire major #FriendshipGoals? One that goes all the way back to grade school, of course.

From old flames to BFF's to people who probably never thought they'd see each other again post-graduation, these 27 Hollywood-ers got to know each other as students—and some pairs are totally unpredictable. 

Scroll down to find out which of your favorite stars were once classmates. Some were even best friends! 

1 of 12 Scott Gries/Getty

Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg

The California natives both went to Long Beach Polytechnic High School in the ‘80s. The Charlie’s Angels actress was a grade below the rapper. The best part? "I'm pretty sure I bought weed from him," Diaz has said.  

2 of 12 Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono

The rom-com star and the author-actor were good friends back in their teens, when they both attended the High School of the Performing Arts in NYC.

3 of 12 Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur

Before they were in the spotlight, the Girls Trip actress and the late rapper were best friends in high school. The two met on their first day of school at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. 

4 of 12 Getty

B.J. Novak and John Krasinski

Before becoming known as Ryan and Jim of The Office fame, B.J. Novak and John Krasinski played little league together in their hometown of Newton, Massachusetts, where they both went on to attend Newton South High School. Novak actually convinced Krasinski to give acting a try, casting his friend in an original satirical play he wrote about student-teacher life their senior year. 

5 of 12 Getty

 Lady Gaga and Nicky Hilton

Back before Gaga stunned us with her outrageous red carpet looks, she attended the all-girls Catholic school Convent of the Sacred Heart with Hilton in NYC.

6 of 12 Mark Davis/Getty

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman

The Aussie actresses have been best friends since they met 26 years ago as classmates at North Sydney Girls’ High School. They were also very early co-stars in the 1991 film Flirting.

7 of 12 Todd Williamson/Getty

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

One of Hollywood's cutest bromances, Damon and Affleck have been friends since the third grade. The Oscar winners both attended the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in Massachusetts. That bond lives on: Nowadays, they're co-executive producers on several TV shows and films. 

8 of 12 Getty

Sean Penn, Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, and Charlie Sheen

These four award-winning actors were classmates and friends at Santa Monica High School back in the '80s. Downey Jr. dropped out and Sheen was kicked out a few weeks before graduation, while Lowe and Penn graduated. 

9 of 12 Patrick McMullan/Getty

Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson

Longtime pals, Tyler and Hudson became friends growing up as the children of famous entertainers. The two actresses became closer while at Crossroads High School, which other stars like Cash Warren and Baron Davis also attended. 

10 of 12 Getty

Adele, Jessie J, and Leona Lewis

The famed British singers knew each other long before they belted their top hits. The three vocalists graduated from the prestigious BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in London. 

11 of 12 Getty

Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff

The Avengers actress dated Fun.'s lead guitarist back in high school, when they were both students at the Professional Children's School in NYC. They were together for two years and even went to prom together!

12 of 12 Noel Vasquez/Getty

Adam Levine and Jonah Hill

The Maroon 5 frontman and actor have been close pals since junior high, when they used to carpool to school together. The stars are still friends today—Hill even officiated Levine's wedding to Behati Prinsloo last year. 

