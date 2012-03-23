25 Must-Have Wedding Photos

Mar 23, 2012 @ 10:44 am
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale - invitation - wedding
25 Must-Have Wedding Photos
The key to an amazing wedding album? Making sure that the photographer captures all the right moments: your father walking you down the aisle, the big kiss, your "had to have them" heels. Catch the 25 shots on our checklist for an album you'll treasure for all eternity!

The Invitation
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale set the stage for their lavish affair with a dramatic gatefold number. A photo of the invitation suite would do the same for the couple's photo album!
Sanchez
The Gown
Whether you have one special dress or three, like Roselyn Sanchez, snap a shot before you put it on!
Aaron Delesie
Jewel - bride
The Bride Primping
Jewel captured one of her final moments as a single lady as she gave her lips a final touch-up.
West Kennerly/Getty Images
Bree Turner
The Shoes
Your heels may spend the evening covered by your gown, so make sure they get the spotlight they deserve, a la Bree Turner's rhinestone-studded Prada pumps.
Paperwhites Photography
Jennifer Finnigan - bouquet - wedding
The Bride's Bouquet
Before you tote it and toss it, capture the beauty of your fresh bouquet like Jennifer Finnigan did!
Jordan Kallias
christina hendricks
The Groom's Boutonniere
Don't forget the groom's floral embellishment! At Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend's stylish affair, the groomsmen's details were particularly noteworthy as they were all slightly different, just like their suits.
Dave Robbins
Wedding Day Details: Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney
Kids Having Fun
Lighten up the mood with candid shots, like Marcia Cross's flower girls playing peek-a-boo beneath her veil.
David Michael
Pippa Middleton
The Bridal Party's Entrance
Lest you forget the moment Pippa Middleton stepped onto the scene, the photographer snapped plenty of photos to jog your memory!
Tim Rooke/Rex / Rex USA
Chelsea Clinton - Bill Clinton
Bride & Escort Walking Down Aisle
He wouldn't miss it for the world, so make sure the photographer catches your Bill and Chelsea Clinton moment!
WireImage
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Couple Exchanging Vows
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager did it, when the moment arrives make sure you do too!
Courtesy of The White House
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince wedding kiss
The Kiss
It doesn't get much more romantic than Kate Moss and Jamie Hince's fairytale moment!
Indigo/Getty Images
Caleb Followill - Lily Aldridge
The Couple Coming Back Up the Aisle
Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge's smiles say it all. Capture your emotional expressions after the deal is sealed.
Courtesy Joe Buissink
Roger Federer - wedding
The Confetti
Though tennis balls would have been apropos, flower petals made for a much prettier shot at Roger Federer's wedding!
Getty Images
Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, Wedding
Portraits
It must not have been a challenge to capture Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes smiling on their wedding day, and thankfully their photographer remembered to do so!
WireImage
Wedding Day Details: Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell
The Couple Greeting Guests
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn proved themselves great hosts when they welcomed guests at their outdoor wedding.
Joe Buissink
McPhee
The Reception Before Guests Arrive

Think like Katharine McPhee and get a pristine shot of the planner's hard work before it's undone by hungry guests!

Joe Buissink
odette yustman - bridal - monique lhuillier
The First Dance
Whether you have the natural grace of Dave Annable and Odette Yustman, or spent weeks in ballroom class, this photo is not to miss!
LG/SC/Flynet
Sir Paul McCartney
The Band
Snap away—even if the entertainment's not Sir Paul McCartney!
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
Richard Nixon - Tricia Nixon
The Father Daughter Dance
Richard and Tricia Nixon knew that this tender snapshot is essential!
National Archive/Newsmakers/Getty Images
Dame Judi Dench - wedding
The Toast
Whether your wedding party makes the speech, or you raise a glass to yourself like Dame Judi Dench, "cheese" is the most important word at this moment!
Bentley Archive/Popperfoto
Ivanka Trump - wedding
The Dance Floor
Thankfully a shutterbug was there to catch the moment when Ivanka Trump let her hair-down, literally!
Brian Marcus/Getty Images
Prince Albert II - Charlene Wittstock - wedding cake
The Cake
Few cakes tower like Prince Albert II and Charlene Wittstock's, but you'll still want a picture of yours getting cut.
Eric Mathon/Getty Images
Lauren Bacall - bouquet
The Bouquet Toss
Lauren Bacall tossed her bouquet gracefully into the crowd. Throw your flowers like a leading lady and get it all on film.
Ed Clark/Getty Images
Courtesy of The Obama Family
A Private Moment
Alone at last: An (unobtrusive) photographer captured Barack and Michelle Obama in a state of tranquility.
Courtesy of The Obama Family
Wedding Day Details: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
The Bride and Groom Leaving
That's a wrap! This may very well be the last shot of the evening, so make it count like Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale.
Zandarin and Allen/Rex
