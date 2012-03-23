1 of 25

25 Must-Have Wedding Photos

The key to an amazing wedding album? Making sure that the photographer captures all the right moments: your father walking you down the aisle, the big kiss, your "had to have them" heels. Catch the 25 shots on our checklist for an album you'll treasure for all eternity!



The Invitation

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale set the stage for their lavish affair with a dramatic gatefold number. A photo of the invitation suite would do the same for the couple's photo album!