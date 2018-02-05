What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours with Venus Williams

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
From training for her next big competition to running multiple companies, there's a lot for tennis icon and entrepreneur Venus Williams to get done in the average day. For our big March issue, the superstar gave us the inside scoop on her busy schedule—and how she likes to spend her (very limited) down time.
Keep scrolling to see how she gets it all done.
VIDEO: Venus Williams Says this is the Best Advice
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement