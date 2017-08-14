What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours With Rachel Zoe

Courtesy of Rachel Zoe
Alison Syrett Cleary
Aug 14, 2017 @ 9:00 am

How does celebrity stylist-turned-fashion mogul Rachel Zoe manage her growing business and still make time for family? It all comes down to the right schedule. She gives us the low-down on hers below—from cooking her boys breakfast, to back-to-back meetings, to (of course!) a well-deserved Starbucks break.

VIDEO: Rachel Zoe on the Fendi Gown That Kept Her Dancing and Twirling Until 5 a.m.

For more stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Aug. 11.

1 of 10 Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

Early Risers

My 6-year-old son, Skyler, who sneaks into my bed every night, wakes me up at the crack of dawn. About 30 minutes later, his brother, Kaius, who’s 3, calls for us, and we get him up. Getting the boys dressed is easy because they like to match. I’m sure that won’t last long!

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

Morning Menu

Downstairs, I prep and pack the boys’ lunches and fix their breakfasts. They have anything from healthy pancakes to yogurt and granola—I just want them both to eat. Typically one will and the other won’t, and I’m chasing them out the door with food. 

3 of 10 Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

Quick Change

While my husband, Rodger [Berman], drives the kids to school, I rush upstairs and get ready in about 15 minutes. A pair of black trousers with a great jacket is my uniform of sorts for work.

Shop the look: Rachel Zoe blazer ($210), pants ($275), and blouse ($225); shoprachelzoe.com.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

Booked Solid

Our West Coast office is literally a seven-minute drive from home. From the moment I get there, my schedule is packed with reviewing different departments, including my clothing brand, the media group, and Box of Style, a lifestyle subscription service I curate. Work lets me combine two things that I love: designing and being a stylist.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Mizina/Getty

Power Lunch

Instead of a break, I’d rather have a working lunch and leave early. If it’s hot, I might get a refreshing açaï bowl. I also love a salad with lots of veggies. But it has to be chopped—I don’t even understand nonchopped salads anymore.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Caffiene Boost

My order at Starbucks is always very strong English breakfast tea with two bags. I try not to go more than twice a day because too much is no good for me. But I buy Ventis so they last a long time.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Teamwork

Rodger is the co-CEO of my company and sits in on most meetings. You’ll always find one of us in the other’s office. The blessing of working with your spouse is that you’re never really apart.

If I don't have an event, I cook dinner for my children. Sky often asks for avocado toast with chia seeds, while Kaius just wants food from the freezer. Rodge and I have a human meal with a glass of rosé and download on our respective days. Usually, we order in.  

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

Show Piece

The Cecilia dress from my fall line is sexy yet effortless. I can picture so many of the women in my life wearing it.

 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Noe DeWitt/Trunk Archive

Escape and Unwind

Throughout our relationship, Rodger and I have always vacationed in St. Barts.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

My Daily Mantra

When I launched my label, Diane von Furstenberg gave me great advice: Your customer will tell you what she wants from you. There are a lot of outside opinions involved in this industry, but hers is the only one that matters.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!