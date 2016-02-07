26 Celebrities Who Adopted Their Adorable Pups

Instagram
Rachel Crocetti
Feb 07, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Sunday is a very exciting day. Not only is it the biggest day of the year for football, but dog-lovers everywhere can revel in two full hours of puppies playing together in a miniature football stadium. Puppy Bowl XII kicks off at 3p.m. EST on Animal Planet and carries on the tradition of promoting animal rescue and the adoption of cute homeless puppies with, lets be honest, unbelievable cuteness

These dogs from shelters all over the country have the opportunity to show off their canine charm and hopefully gain interest from a loving family. Adopting from shelters has become way more mainstream in recent years, as celebrities like Hilary Swank, Jane Lynch, and Kaley Cuoco promote animal adoption.

RELATED: Celebrity Pets and Their Famous Parents

Just a few months ago, one of Hollywood's cutest couples gained another member, when George and Amal Clooney adopted a four-year-old basset hound named Millie from a California shelter. Recently, Liam Hemsworth became even more desirable (because who doesn't love a guy and his man's best friend) when he adopted another rescue dog in addition to his first dog and #TrueLove, Tani.

Persuaded to adopt yet? If not, check out these celebrities who have decided to add a rescue pup (or two!) to their family. 

1 of 26 oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn and Frank

The actress and her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers adopted a new puppy named Frank, and shared the exciting news on Instagram. "Meet Frank Rodgers. Frankie for short. Mr. Frank for business meetings," she wrote in the caption. "SOOO much love to Sasha from @loveleorescue for rescuing this sweet pup. We are so excited to have a brother for Chance! #adoptdontshop."

Advertisement
2 of 26 Tom Brady/Facebook

Tom Brady and Fluffy

The football player and his family adopted an adorable new black-and-white puppy named Fluffy from Wags and Walks. Brady posted a hilarious video on his Facebook page showing off the puppy in iconic Lion King fashion.

3 of 26 Instagram

Amanda Seyfried and Finn

Amanda Seyfried's Instagram is basically covered in adorable photos with her best friend - her Australian Shepherd, Finn who she rescued from Best Friends Animal Society.

Advertisement
4 of 26 Instagram

John Legend and Penny

The singer and his wife, Chrissy Teigen adopted Penny, a little three-legged pup to add to their growing pack of bulldogs.

Advertisement
5 of 26 COURTESY SAN GABRIEL VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY

George Clooney, Amal, Millie and Louie

In October 2015, George and Amal rescued their basset hound Millie after finding her on Petfinder and introducing her to their cocker spaniel, Louie.

Advertisement
6 of 26 Instagram

Chelsea Handler, Tammy and Chunk

The comedienne adopted her second dog, Tammy as a sister to her rescue chow mix, Chunk, who was a regular on her late night TV show.

Advertisement
7 of 26 Instagram

Andy Cohen and Wacha

The talk show host adopted his beagle Wacha, but he claims Wacha rescued him. Aww - or should I say, Paww!

Advertisement
8 of 26 Instagram

Hilary Swank, Rumi and Kai

The Academy-award winning actress has adopted both of her pups from shelters, works with countless animal advocacy groups, and started her own organization, the Hilaroo Foundation.

Advertisement
9 of 26 © PacificCoastNews.com

Bradley Cooper and Charlotte

The former 'Sexiest Man Alive' adopted his dog, Charlotte from Much Love Animal Rescue where she was rescued from the streets of Compton.

Advertisement
10 of 26 Instagram

Jane Lynch, Olivia and Benjamin

Lynch shows off her rescue dogs Olivia, a senior Lhasa Apso and Benjamin, a Belgian shepherd often at events like Fox's Paws for Cause.

Advertisement
11 of 26 Instagram

Lauren Conrad's dogs, Chloe and Fitz

Conrad adopted Fitz from a high-kill shelter after she decided her first rescue dog Chloe needed a friend. The pawtners-in-crime are almost as fashionable as their famous mom.

Advertisement
12 of 26 Instagram

Ian Somerhalder and Nietzsche

The blue-eyed actor has a love for animals unlike any other. His adopted pup, Nietzsche is always spotted by his side, hiking and spreading the word about animal rescue.

Advertisement
13 of 26 Instagram

Ruby Rose and Ru

The OITNB star is a major animal lover with multiple rescued dogs and cats. Here she is with her similarly named pup, Ru.

Advertisement
14 of 26 Instagram

Nikki Reed and Ira

Reed and her husband Ian Somerhalder are famously active in animal welfare. They adopted this German Shepherd Ira along with the other members of their #dogsquad.

Advertisement
15 of 26 lenadunham/Instagram

Lena Dunham and Lamby

Lamby is basically one of the Girls—the adopted mutt is the star of her Instagram account and famous for his "human-like eyes."

Advertisement
16 of 26 Instagram

Zooey Deschanel, Dot and Zelda

The quirky actress adopted the pair of adorable pooches from Los Angeles's Bill Foundation in 2013.

Advertisement
17 of 26 Courtesy

Emmy Rossum and Pepper

Rossum has a whole family of adopted pets: Cinnamon, a teacup Yorkshire terrier; Fiona, a cat named after her character on Shameless; and Pepper, a terrier-Havanese mix!

Advertisement
18 of 26 Instagram

Selma Blair and Ducky

The American Crime Story actress adopted her senior Chihuahua mix, Ducky from Best Friends Animal Society.

Advertisement
19 of 26 Instagram

Miranda Lambert and two rescue pups

The country singer has six rescue dogs of her own, but also helps hundreds more through her organization MuttNation Foundation and shelter, Redemption Ranch.

Advertisement
20 of 26 Instagram

Zac Efron and Chappelle

What's more adorable than Zac Efron? Zac Efron adopting a tiny black puppy from an animal shelter. Swoon.

Advertisement
21 of 26 arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Toulouse

Grande adopted Toulouse from an animal shelter, and his life has never been the same. The four-legged guy has even modeled for Coach alongside Lady Gaga's pup!

Advertisement
22 of 26 Instagram/@mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus and Milky

Cyrus recently added a new pup to her dog squad, a white rescue pit bull named Milky whom she named her tour after.

Advertisement
23 of 26 Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Loretta

The Big Bang Theory actress has alway been a huge supporter of animal rescue, adopting multiple dogs and being an advocate for pit bulls like her girl Loretta, above.

Advertisement
24 of 26 Courtesy

Zosia Mamet and Moose

Zosia Mamet claimed that "rescuing an animal opens up your world in a whole new way," after adopting her lab-hound mix, Moose, from Best Friends Animal Society

Advertisement
25 of 26 Instagram/@aw

Allison Williams and Moxie

Another Girls star took the plunge and adopted her super fluffy golden retreiver mix on National Puppy Day in 2015 from North Shore Animal League.

Advertisement
26 of 26 Instagram/@oliviamunn

Oliva Munn and Chance

Munn and her resuced Cavalier King Charles Spaniel go almost everywhere together - inluding photo shoots!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!