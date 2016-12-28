23 Times Gwyneth Paltrow Did Regular Things

goop/Instagram
Jonathan Borge
Dec 28, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Would you say hello to Gwyneth Paltrow if you saw her at the grocery store? I know I would. Yes, it's the friendly thing to do, but there's another reason I'd stop and say hello: I want to know what's in her shopping cart.

I imagine it would be filled with pounds of kale, gluten-free everything, and milk so low in fat it could pass for water. After all, we're talking about that Gwyneth, the one responsible for introducing the world to the Mugworth V-Steam and the same actress whose children call Jay Z "uncle." Going off headlines alone, there's nothing down to earth about Paltrow's million-dollar homes and love affair with Valentino.

But thanks to the beauty of Instagram, we also know that Gwyneth is just like us. She laughs, she cries, she drinks white wine, and then she takes a selfie with her girls. To celebrate our February cover girl, 24 moments that make us think the woman could really hang. 

1 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

 sweating! 

Tracy Anderson will evidently make anyone lose their breath. 

2 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

EMBRACING LIFE AS A SOCCER MOM

Gwyneth watching from the sidelines? Yep. For her son Moses, the actress will do anything. 

3 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

and morphing into a Dance Mom 

Because the #RainbowDanceCompetition sounds like a tough one. 

4 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Taking In the sunset #views 

A picturesque 'gram with your neice? That's so 2011. For that, we love you, girl. 

5 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

saying yes to a burger

A chicken burger, but a burger nonetheless. Pass the ketchup, Gwyneth? 

6 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

indulging in a lobster roll 

This, honestly, is the greatest photograph on Paltrow's feed

7 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

nursing a hangover 

It's another sunset 'gram, but it's the caption that counts: "Hungover on the Hudson. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes yesterday," she wrote in 2015. One Old-Fashioned too many? 

8 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

coping with stress

"Paralyzed by too much left to do," she wrote. We feel you, girl.

9 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

meeting her co-workers for a drink 

Gwyneth knows all about the 9-to-5 grind, which means Gwyneth also understands the importance of happy hour. Here, she participates in the American pastime with her Goop team

10 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Feeling starstruck 

The ultimate fan girl: Gwyneth Paltrow. She couldn't help but ask for a selfie when meeting country star Loretta Lynn on Today.

11 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

experimenting with Airbnb

"Excuse me, my name is Gwyneth Paltrow and I'm interested in your rental. What's the rate?" 

12 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

trying to solve one of life's greatest mysteries: hot dogs or legs?

Definitely legs

13 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

playing tourist in Barcelona 

Forget private tours and closed doors: Gwyneth and her children moseyed their way into La Sagrada Familia right past everyone else in line. Thankfully, the wait was worth it

14 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

preparing Thanksgiving dinner in sweats 

And Birkenstocks

15 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

being that foodie 

Watermelon Soju with Fruity Pebbles and Pop Rocks always warrants a 'gram

16 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

wishing her BFF a happy birthday 

Forget the fact that Paltrow's BFFs are Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore: She just wants down time with her squad. Here, she wished Diaz a happy birthday like any girl would. 

17 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

dressing up for Halloween 

In 2015, the holiday called for matching skeleton makeup with daughter Apple.

18 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

enjoying Snapchat's puppy filter 

Aw, cute! 

19 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

reminding us that she too has pets

And they're so cute

20 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

supporting the troops

This is as all-American as it gets, people. 

21 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

sharing a picture of her mom 

Who just so happens to be Blythe Danner, and who happily supports late husband Bruce Paltrow's fund at the Oral Cancer Foundation.

22 of 22 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

chillin' with the ex

Hello, Chris Martin! If this isn't true uncoupling sportsmanship, we're not sure what is. 

