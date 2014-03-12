22 Edgy, Tough-Girl Accessories Inspired by Divergent

It's time to toughen up like Tris! In the dystopian YA series Divergent (coming to the big screen March 21), Tris (played by Shailene Woodley) transfers from peaceful Abnegation to Dauntless, a faction that prides itself on bravery, courage, and exemplary fighting skills. Through the strenuous training process, Tris, who has always been resilient and strong-willed, becomes physically tougher—and frankly, more bad-ass. Channel her character with equally tough, no-nonsense accessories, from spiked earrings to chain-link necklaces to leather bracelets.