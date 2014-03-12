22 Edgy, Tough-Girl Accessories Inspired by Divergent

Mar 12, 2014 @ 5:54 am

It's time to toughen up like Tris! In the dystopian YA series Divergent (coming to the big screen March 21), Tris (played by Shailene Woodley) transfers from peaceful Abnegation to Dauntless, a faction that prides itself on bravery, courage, and exemplary fighting skills. Through the strenuous training process, Tris, who has always been resilient and strong-willed, becomes physically tougher—and frankly, more bad-ass. Channel her character with equally tough, no-nonsense accessories, from spiked earrings to chain-link necklaces to leather bracelets.

1 of 11 Courtesy Photo

CC Skye Bracelet

$150; ccskye.com

2 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Mr. Kate Earrings

$68; mrkate.com
3 of 11 Courtesy Photo

BaubleBar Ring

$22; baublebar.com
4 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Ben-Amun Earrings

$168; ben-amun.com
5 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Pamela Love Bracelet

$425; pamelalovenyc.com
6 of 11 Courtesy Photo

House of Harlow 1960 Necklace

$88; houseofharlow1960.com
7 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Giles & Brother Bracelet

$150; shopbop.com
8 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Jami Earrings

$48; shopjami.com
9 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Pamela Love Ring

$525; pamelalovenyc.com
10 of 11 Courtesy Photo

My Jewel Candy Ring

$20; myjewelcandy.com
11 of 11 Courtesy Photo

TomTom Earrings

$162; tomtomjewelry.com

