21 of InStyle November Cover Star Emily Blunt's Favorite Things

Whether she’s hitting the red carpet or simply running errands, Emily Blunt always looks the part of the quintessential cool girl. We’ve been following the Girl on the Train star’s personal style ever since she rocked a lust-worthy wardrobe onscreen in The Devil Wears Prada, and over the years, she’s managed to keep us on our toes when it comes to her fashion choices. From colorful statement gowns to surprisingly bold beauty looks, Blunt doesn’t shy away from taking risks on the red carpet—and when we asked our November cover star to play a game of “If I Could Only,” she revealed that there’s one past look she’d love to wear again: a red Prada gown paired with a striking “Pepto-Bismol-colored lipstick” that she wore while promoting her film Edge of Tomorrow in 2014.

Blunt’s reason for wanting to repeat the ensemble? Because of how her bold lip “clashed with the red dress,” she told InStyle. And while her unexpected looks on the red carpet certainly manage to get our attention, the actress prefers to keep things casual IRL. During outings with husband John Krasinski and their daughters, 2-year-old Hazel and 4-month-old Violet, Blunt opts for sneakers—Golden Goose high-tops, to be exact—or her fall staple, “chunky ankle boots,” instead of sky-high heels. And when she and Krasinski aren’t heading to a black-tie event, Blunt’s ideal (and very relatable) date-night activity consists of “Mexican food and margaritas.”

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes at Emily Blunt's Cover Shoot

Scroll down to check out all of her favorite things, from her must-have skincare product to her favorite meal in the world (it was so good, she almost cried). And to read our full feature on Blunt, pick up the November issue of InStyle, now on newsstands and available for digital download.