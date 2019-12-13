Experts Agree: 2020 Is Going to Be a Great Year

Is 2020 going to be utopia? We've been waxing dystopian for so long now that, perhaps, we hadn't stopped to consider what it would look like if all of the less-than-ideal aspects of modern life were to suddenly change. Back to how they were before, or into a new futuristic direction that's even better than what we've experienced so far. Well, we tapped industry leaders across fashion, beauty, media, and more, and their visions for 2020 sound downright dreamlike.

Stylist and designer Karla Welch envisions a noncompetitive fashion environment that creates less — not more! — clothing, and in which designers "collaborate on collective responsibility and sustainability." Shani Darden sees skincare routines shortening, as the continued emphasis on healthy and natural beauty reigns. Christina Tosi says we'll all be eating salted grapefruit for dessert! Roxane Gay believes we'll be getting the first female president of the United States.

On the subject of comedy — though it can be applied to many areas — Aidy Bryant sees the spotlight finally shining on individuals who deserve to be seen: "So many people are getting up and doing the damn work to make a place for themselves," she writes.

Ahead, we've got Eva Chen on tech, Audrey Gelman on community, Charlotte Tilbury on beauty, Mónica Ramírez on activism, Jane West on cannabis, and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on reporting. Grab your shades, because these women think the future's looking bright.

