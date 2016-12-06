The 2017 Grammy Awards Nominations Have Arrived

The industry has been anxiously awaiting the 59th annual Grammy Award nominations and they're finally here! This morning, CBS announced the nominees for the upcoming awards show airing on Feb. 12, 2017, and the list is full of artists we know quite well. The Late Late Show host James Corden will be hosting; thus, we know it's going to be a great night.

Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and faces off against both Adele and Justin Bieber in Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories.

Rihanna, Drake, and Kanye West aren't far behind Queen Bey with eight nominations in many of the same categories, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Recording Package.

Newcomers Lukas Graham garnered three nominations and Mike Posner's catchy dance hit, "I Took a PilliIn Ibiza" slid into the running for Song of the Year. Sturgill Thompson released his debut album in 2013 and his latest A Sailor's Guide to Earth landed him alongside some of the biggest musicians in the world for Album of the Year.

VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga Pay Tribute to David Bowie at the 2016 Grammys

Best New Artist will also be a tough category with POTUS and FLOTUS-beloved Chance the Rapper going up against "Closer" singers The Chainsmokers (who racked up three nominations), R&B crooner Anderson .Paak, and country artists Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris—the latter who is up for five gold statues.

RELATED: James Corden Will Host the 2017 Grammys

The 2017 Grammys will be held on Feb. 12, 2017, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

See nominees for the Grammy Awards below, and check out the full list at grammys.com.

Record of the Year

"Hello" – Adele

"Formation" – Beyoncé

"7 Years" – Lukas Graham

"Work" – Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" – Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25 – Adele

Lemonade – Beyoncé

Purpose – Justin Bieber

Views – Drake

A Sailor's Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

"Formation" – Beyoncé

"Hello" – Adele

"I Took a Pill in Ibiza" – Mike Posner

"Love Yourself" – Justin Bieber

"7 Years" – Lukas Graham

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Hello" – Adele

"Hold Up" – Beyoncé

"Love Yourself" – Justin Bieber

"Piece by Piece (Idol Version)" – Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman" – Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Closer" – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

"7 Years" – Lukas Graham

"Work" – Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Cheap Thrills" – Sia Featuring Sean Paul

"Stressed Out" – Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Dance Recording

“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses

“Don’t Let Me Down” — the Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

“Never Be Like You” — Flume Featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: the Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

Best Rock Performance

“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits) — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Sound of Silence” (Live On Conan) — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Silvera” — Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” — Korn

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Song

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage the Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death of a Bachelor — Panic! At the Disco

Weezer — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

22, a Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best R&B Performance

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ the Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“The Three of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ the Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With the One I Love” — Fantasia

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song

“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album

In My Mind — BJ the Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song

“All the Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“Famous” — Drake

“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book — Chance the Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go to Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne

“Setting the World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Think of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die a Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble And Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Big Day in a Small Town — Brandy Clark

Full Circle — Loretta Lynn

Hero — Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord — Keith Urban