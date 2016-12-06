The 2017 Grammy Awards Nominations Have Arrived

The industry has been anxiously awaiting the 59th annual Grammy Award nominations and they're finally here! This morning, CBS announced the nominees for the upcoming awards show airing on Feb. 12, 2017, and the list is full of artists we know quite well. The Late Late Show host James Corden will be hosting; thus, we know it's going to be a great night.
Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and faces off against both Adele and Justin Bieber in Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories.
Rihanna, Drake, and Kanye West aren't far behind Queen Bey with eight nominations in many of the same categories, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Recording Package.
Newcomers Lukas Graham garnered three nominations and Mike Posner's catchy dance hit, "I Took a PilliIn Ibiza" slid into the running for Song of the Year. Sturgill Thompson released his debut album in 2013 and his latest A Sailor's Guide to Earth landed him alongside some of the biggest musicians in the world for Album of the Year.
Best New Artist will also be a tough category with POTUS and FLOTUS-beloved Chance the Rapper going up against "Closer" singers The Chainsmokers (who racked up three nominations), R&B crooner Anderson .Paak, and country artists Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris—the latter who is up for five gold statues.
The 2017 Grammys will be held on Feb. 12, 2017, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
See nominees for the Grammy Awards below, and check out the full list at grammys.com.
Record of the Year
"Hello" – Adele
"Formation" – Beyoncé
"7 Years" – Lukas Graham
"Work" – Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" – Twenty One Pilots
Album of the Year
25 – Adele
Lemonade – Beyoncé
Purpose – Justin Bieber
Views – Drake
A Sailor's Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year
"Formation" – Beyoncé
"Hello" – Adele
"I Took a Pill in Ibiza" – Mike Posner
"Love Yourself" – Justin Bieber
"7 Years" – Lukas Graham
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Hello" – Adele
"Hold Up" – Beyoncé
"Love Yourself" – Justin Bieber
"Piece by Piece (Idol Version)" – Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman" – Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Closer" – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
"7 Years" – Lukas Graham
"Work" – Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Cheap Thrills" – Sia Featuring Sean Paul
"Stressed Out" – Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema — Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan
Stages Live — Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Dance Recording
“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses
“Don’t Let Me Down” — the Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
“Never Be Like You” — Flume Featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: the Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Rock Performance
“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits) — Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Sound of Silence” (Live On Conan) — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Metal Performance
“Shock Me” — Baroness
“Silvera” — Gojira
“Rotting in Vain” — Korn
“Dystopia” — Megadeth
“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage the Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death of a Bachelor — Panic! At the Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
22, a Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best R&B Performance
“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ the Chicago Kid
“Permission” — Ro James
“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” — Rihanna
“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“The Three of Me” — William Bell
“Woman’s World” — BJ the Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With the One I Love” — Fantasia
“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott
Best R&B Song
“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best R&B Album
In My Mind — BJ the Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin
Healing Season — Mint Condition
Smoove Jones — Mya
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” — Drake
“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song
“All the Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“Famous” — Drake
“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book — Chance the Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo — Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go to Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne
“Setting the World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk
“Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
“Think of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Best Country Song
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
“Die a Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Humble And Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
Big Day in a Small Town — Brandy Clark
Full Circle — Loretta Lynn
Hero — Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord — Keith Urban