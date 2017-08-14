Let Ciara and Lily Collins Take You Inside This Epic Annual L.A. Bash 

What could possibly draw Ciara, Lucy Hale, Rashida Jones, Kerry Washington, Lily Collins, Nina Dobrev, Halle Berry, and Amy Adams (to name a few!) under one roof?

Producer Jennifer Klein’s 19th annual Day of Indulgence, a star-studded celebration annually hosted inside her gorgeous Los Angeles home. Basically, stars come together to peruse jaw-dropping goodies and enjoy pampering (think swag bags and poolside spa treatments) at every turn, and this installment was no exception.

Banks, who joined guests like Rachel Roy, Debra Messing, Melissa McCarthy, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw told us how excited she was. Afterall, Banks did help Klein start the event. “I’m just so proud of her,” she said, adding that her favorite part about the day now is the food. “To me, the Day of Indulgence is not about a massage or a pedicure. It’s about stuffing my face and rolling myself in the car along with the big suitcase,” she said, referencing the Eagle Creek suitcase the girls took home along with LeSportsac Weekenders filled with gifts.

As guests walked inside, they were greeted with mini bottles of Don Julio Tequila lemonade cocktails, La Marca Prosecco, as well as Flower Maid bouquets of soft yellow and orange hydrangeas along with lilies and calla lilies sprinkled throughout the home. Banks and Roy (in Arrive Clothing) angled toward Quay shades and NYDJ jean leggings.

Dobrev (in Leigh), Shay Mitchell, and Emmy Rossum raved about the Phresh’s salad bar catering, displayed on a wooden dinner table complete with glass bowls filled with toppings like GimME seaweed snacks, guacamole, shredded chicken, and a dozen salad dressing selections from Chop’t.

"The salad was great,” Mbatha-Raw (in Free People) said. “The California Goddess dressing, I don’t know what’s in that, but it’s kind of magical.”

As for the sweets, pregnant Katie Lowes, clad in an off-the-shoulder red Free People jumper, was thrilled to see the Sugarfina candy table when she arrived. “Anything sour candy is the jam, and there were banana-shaped sour things in one of those clear glass containers, and I’ve had 1,000 of them,” she told us, with Baked by Melissa macarons, Smashmallow, and more treats nearby. Mitchell also swooned over the sweets, saying the ProYo frozen yogurt and the mini Don Julio bottles were her faves. “They’re just dangerous,” she said with a giggle about the cocktails. “I have to like make sure I don't have more than two.”

Lowes and her “Shondaland” girls like Washington (in Tory Burch and Prada), Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, and Shonda Rhimes tried on clothes in the Theory suite, sifting through racks of Elizabeth & James pieces and Kendra Scott jewelry, and even picking out the same brick red lip hue, 201, at the Giorgio Armani Beauty Ecstasy Lip Shine table.

“I love having girl time,” Washington told us. “We literally said today, next year this time we won’t be on the show anymore, because this is our final season. We were like making a plan to come here and then go out to dinner afterward. It’s a fun place where you get to see people that you love that you normally don’t see.”

Halle Berry mingled with guests like Chloë Grace Moretz in a sheer striped tunic and Ipanema With Starck sandals, before grabbing a Don Julio Summer Seductress watermelon margarita and heading outside to shop. “I love women. I’m a girl’s girl,” the Oscar winner (and first-time attendee at the bash) told us. “So to be around women doing stuff that women love to do, and looking at things that women love to look at, and feeling empowered by feeding off of each other, that’s what I love about this event.”

While she picked up a Mave Razor and High Key Quay shades, Moretz grabbed The Foundation at the Clé De Peau booth, sharing similar sentiments: “This is really fun. It’s just a wonderful group of such powerful women.”

Gal Gadot definitely relaxed and danced around as she stopped by the Atelier Cologne station and decided on the Grand Neroli scent. Another hit? Cosabella lace lingerie and Spanx Moto leggings, which they ran out of before the day ended. Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy raved about the Mave razor after getting her brows done at the Benefit Cosmetics station. “It’s just not something you usually treat yourself to. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I love when really practical things are still really stylish,” she said.

Emmy Rossum slathered her nails with MiniLuxe's coconut polish at their station, and Kathryn Hahn enjoyed a salad and sipped Icelandic Glacial Water while getting a foot massage at the Caudalie station. Other guests indulged in poolside treatments, including Nina Dobrev who enjoyed Patchology eye and lip treatments. Other stars enjoyed massages by Elizabeth Arden and Deciem, and 90-second Kate Somerville oxygen treatments.

Later, Ciara mingled with Michele, Grace Moretz, and Halston Sage as the mom of two showed off an Alexis Bittar gold cuff she picked up at the event. She also cited the Fresh moisturizer as a favorite. “It was really nice to spend time with the girls and get some really cool goodies. A lot of times we kind of miss just getting pampered,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza poked fun at Zoey Deutch, who attended the event for the first time. “I’m just excited to eat everything, and snack, and see people, and talk to people, and continue to get verbally abused by Aubrey Plaza,” she quipped.

The sweet treats kept coming in the afternoon with trays of Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches, frozen Sunday Cats, and ProYo passed around. Maya Rudolph sipped a bottle of Health-Ade kombucha in a striped dress as guests cooled down with bottles of Harmless Harvest coconut water and Suja juice from icy stainless steel buckets.

Before going home, Klein treated guests to LeSportsac Weekenders and Eagle Creek suitcases packed with high-end goodies like MB Greene cosmetic bags filled with Christian Louboutin Beaute lipgloss. Think that’s it? Nope. They also included Rituals bath products, Philips VisaPure cleansing systems, Quip electric toothbrushes, Sam Edelman Dariel flip-flops, and free hotel stays at N.Y.C.’s AKA hotel and Calistoga Ranch in California.

As they picked up their cars there was one final stop: a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf station serving iced tea, iced coffee, and Cookie Chips.

A day of indulgence from start to finish.

Scroll down to see the best moments from the 2017 Day of Indulgence.