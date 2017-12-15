2017's Most Thrilling Are They/Aren't They Celebrity Couples

Alexandra Whittaker
Dec 15, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

2017 was an all around eventful year for pop culture, but it was particularly outrageous when it came to our favorite celebrity star couples. From shocking splits to surprising new pairs, it was a wild ride, and part of what made it feel so thrilling was the abundance of are they/aren't they couples.

These maybe-possibly-dating Hollywood stars aren't in confirmed relationships, but they've stepped out with each other enough to pique the world's interest. Perhaps 2018 will finally bring us some confirmation.

Until then, scroll through the best are they/aren't they couples of the year below.

 

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd famously dated (and famously broke up) before The Weeknd's 10 month relationship with Selena Gomez. Once he and Sel split, though, he was spotted hanging out with Bella once again. Is there a rekindling in the works? Only time will tell. 

Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm 

This maybe-couple was never confirmed, but they sure were spending time together. Johnson and Hamm neither confirmed nor denied their status, which gives us hope for an Anastasia Steele-Don Draper coupling in the future.

Katy Perry and The Weeknd

When he wasn't hanging out with Bella Hadid, The Weeknd was grabbing dinner with Katy Perry, which raised some eyebrows and sparked some dating rumors. 

Jaimie Foxx and Katie Holmes

They support each other at events. They hold hands while taking romantic walks down the beach. And they still have not confirmed they're dating. Tick tock, Katie and Jaime. 

Harry Styles and Lorde

When the two musicians locked lips at an awards show in November, Twitter basically imploded with excitement. 

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

What would an are they/aren't they couples roundup be without Jelena? For the latest on their possible re-coupling, check out our Justin and Selena relationship timeline

