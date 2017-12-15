2017's Most Thrilling Are They/Aren't They Celebrity Couples

2017 was an all around eventful year for pop culture, but it was particularly outrageous when it came to our favorite celebrity star couples. From shocking splits to surprising new pairs, it was a wild ride, and part of what made it feel so thrilling was the abundance of are they/aren't they couples.

These maybe-possibly-dating Hollywood stars aren't in confirmed relationships, but they've stepped out with each other enough to pique the world's interest. Perhaps 2018 will finally bring us some confirmation.

Until then, scroll through the best are they/aren't they couples of the year below.