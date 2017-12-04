The 7 Boldest Celebrity Clap Backs of 2017

The Modern Family star doubled down on Twitter trolls this year with two perfect responses. One person speculated that she was pregnant based on her facial structure in certain episodes of Modern Family, to which she coolly responded, “I should probably check on that…”

But the year brought another bout of social media attacks for Hyland. Another user direct messaged her and criticized her for showing too much skin and sharing her personal life with fans, telling her to keep her sexual life private. Her series of tweets to follow was perfect.

“Hey guysssss. I'm explaining myself again! Aren't you so happy???? Isn't this what twitter is for???”

"Not putting her on blast," she wrote. "She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we're in bed. So I just have to say I'm so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn't let that moment pass without getting a picture."

"I do want my privacy. Especially in relationships," she wrote. "I've made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It's special. And I will share what I seem 'appropriate' on social media because I still want you all to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world."

"I just realized I’m being criticized for being naked… which you don’t even know if I am! You can barely see any skin but it's ok for Instagram models to roll around in the sand ACTUALLY naked? (I mean I'd post that too if I looked like that.) My point is don’t be hypocrites. Either be conservatives on all fronts or FREE THE NIPPLE."