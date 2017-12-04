The 7 Boldest Celebrity Clap Backs of 2017

Photo Illustration: Getty Images
Lauren Saxe
Dec 04, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Just when we thought the Internet couldn’t get any crazier than it did in 2016, this year came to play. 2017 was filled with Twitter feuds, Instagram clap backs and an unprecedented number of insane news stories.

With Internet trolls coming out of the woodwork with a level of pettiness that no one could predict, celebs across the country were armed and ready to shut down the haters. And behind all the madness, these no-nonsense stars inspired us with some major lady power.

1 of 7 Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale sweetheart reminded fans that even though she and her fellow cast members are famous, they’re still people, too. She called out a fan in a series of tweets for invading the privacy of co-star Cole Sprouse.

“You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate.”

“Cole's response to you was "do I know you?" After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces.”

"It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go.”

Advertisement
2 of 7 JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

While the Twitter guru has dozens of snappy tweets to choose from, this one ranked among our favorites. When someone called her out on her Trump tweet, saying that the president blocking her was her peak in life, Teigen destroyed him, firing off her endless list of assets and accomplishments.

"I have a best selling book, great boobs, a family I love, am literally eating pasta on a lake in Italy and I married rich."

3 of 7 Richard Cartwright/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star doubled down on Twitter trolls this year with two perfect responses. One person speculated that she was pregnant based on her facial structure in certain episodes of Modern Family, to which she coolly responded, “I should probably check on that…”

But the year brought another bout of social media attacks for Hyland. Another user direct messaged her and criticized her for showing too much skin and sharing her personal life with fans, telling her to keep her sexual life private. Her series of tweets to follow was perfect.

“Hey guysssss. I'm explaining myself again! Aren't you so happy???? Isn't this what twitter is for???”

"Not putting her on blast," she wrote. "She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we're in bed. So I just have to say I'm so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn't let that moment pass without getting a picture."

"I do want my privacy. Especially in relationships," she wrote. "I've made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It's special. And I will share what I seem 'appropriate' on social media because I still want you all to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world."

"I just realized I’m being criticized for being naked… which you don’t even know if I am! You can barely see any skin but it's ok for Instagram models to roll around in the sand ACTUALLY naked? (I mean I'd post that too if I looked like that.) My point is don’t be hypocrites. Either be conservatives on all fronts or FREE THE NIPPLE."

Advertisement
4 of 7 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Pink

Instead of enjoying the inspiring performances of the AMAs, tweeters took to social media to speculate whether or not Pink was throwing shade at Christina Aguilera’s performance because of the faces she made during Xtina’s performance. The pop-punk queen took to Twitter immediately to shut it down and embraced the mantra that women should support other women.

“Last night was about honoring first responders, singing with one of the greatest voices I have ever heard @kelly_clarkson, and pushing myself to do something I was afraid of and everyone thought was impossible. I scaled a building. While singing live.”

“Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad. You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together.”

“I choose to remember last night as being a celebration of women, of Diana, of Whitney, of love and life and joy and all things good. THANKYOU to everyone that had the courage to take that stage- wether it be right side up or sideways. All love.”

Advertisement
5 of 7 Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Hilary Duff

After paparazzi photos were released showing Duff in a form-fitting dress, Twitter users fired away with comments about how the star has gotten “thicker.” The Younger star took a stand against body shaming on Insta, where she posted this and encouraged all women to embrace what they’ve got.

"I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass"

Advertisement
6 of 7 Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Simone Biles

While most people would consider five Olympic medals and a lifetime dedicated to training plenty enough reason to take a year off, there’s always one that has to ruin it. When a Twitter user tried to call out Simone Biles for being a bad role model and partying all year, the gymnast snapped right back.

"Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn five Olympic medals. I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats."

Advertisement
7 of 7 Bravo/Getty Images

Cher

Like Teigen, Cher is one of those stars who has proved herself a Twitter goddess. In September, when Donald Trump ordered an end to DACA, Cher called on people to take Dreamers into their homes, saying she and others in her industry would do the same. One woman challenged her, tweeting, “Sure you will Cher.. I’ll believe it when I see it!”

Her response?

“Then keep your eyes open bitch.”

Mic. Drop.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!