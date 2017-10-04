Britain's Biggest Stars Stunned at the 2017 BFI Luminous Gala

It was a mini Downton Abbey reunion! Michelle Dockery and Joanne Froggatt, who played Lady Mary and Anna, respectively, on the hit show were both on hand this evening to help raise money for the British Film Institute at the BFI's 2017 Luminous Gala, and the former co-stars looked gorgeous as they hit the red carpet.

Dockery stunned in a funky green floral dress that featured an interesting crisscross neckline and velvet sleeves, while Froggatt showed off her legs in a long-sleeve feathered silver dress.

The Downton Abbey co-stars weren't the only stars who attended the event. Tilda Swinton also lent her support for the BFI, and, as usual, she wore a unique look that turned heads. The actress chose a chic floor-length Grecian-inspired white dress, which featured twin patterns on each shoulder.

