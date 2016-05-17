5 Tony Nominees on Their Standing O-Worthy Roles

The 2016 Tony nominees have been announced and we're beyond excited to see a few familiar faces top the list. InStyle's April cover girl Lupita Nyong'o snagged a nod for her turn in Eclipsed, as did our April Man of Style Jonathan Groff for his royal role in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Hamilton.

The Revolution-era hip-hop hit, which is up for a total of 16 awards including Best Musical, was also recognized in the Lead Actress category (Phillipa Soo) and Featured Actress category (Reneé Elise Goldsberry), both of whom are featured in InStyle's June issue, along with their co-star and fellow Schuyler sister, Jasmine Cephas Jones.

To celebrate their nominations, we're calling encore and looking back on our time with the talented bunch. Scroll down to see the photos from our shoots and exactly what they told us about their standing O-worthy roles.