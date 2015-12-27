Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore and More Stars Reveal Their 2016 New Year's Resolutions

This past year was unforgettable for many reasons and among them are the incredible breakout stars that emerged such as Gina Rodriguez, who took home her first Golden Globe in January for her role on Jane the Virgin, and certified budding media moguls like Kylie Jenner, whose lip kit sold out in dramatically rapid fashion. So when some of the world’s most successful stars have seemingly accomplished it all, do they simply rest on their laurels? Not exactly. For 2016, the stakes are higher, dreams are bigger, and jokes are funnier. We caught up with red carpet beauties like Drew Barrymore, Mindy Kaling, and Chrissy Teigen, in addition to a mix of dapper gentleman, to get their take on New Year’s resolutions.
RELATED: The Best Celebrity Kisses of 2015
Read the fabulous results below.
—Reporting by Carita Rizzo, Brianna King, Tess Kornfeld, Kathryn Romeyn, Brandi Fowler, Courtney Higgs