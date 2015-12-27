Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore and More Stars Reveal Their 2016 New Year's Resolutions

Dec 27, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

This past year was unforgettable for many reasons and among them are the incredible breakout stars that emerged such as Gina Rodriguez, who took home her first Golden Globe in January for her role on Jane the Virgin, and certified budding media moguls like Kylie Jenner, whose lip kit sold out in dramatically rapid fashion. So when some of the world’s most successful stars have seemingly accomplished it all, do they simply rest on their laurels? Not exactly. For 2016, the stakes are higher, dreams are bigger, and jokes are funnier. We caught up with red carpet beauties like Drew Barrymore, Mindy Kaling, and Chrissy Teigen, in addition to a mix of dapper gentleman, to get their take on New Year’s resolutions.

Read the fabulous results below. 

—Reporting by Carita Rizzo, Brianna King, Tess Kornfeld, Kathryn Romeyn, Brandi Fowler, Courtney Higgs

MALIN AKERMAN 

“I don’t do resolutions. I have decided that I am, at the end of this year, instead of making resolutions, I am going to be thankful for certain things that I have done and accomplished this past year.”

 

CHRISTINA MILIAN

“I just need to work out more. I really do. I don’t work out at all. I need to fit it in.”

JAMIE CHUNG

"Not to have a New Year’s resolution! I never stick with them. And if anything I live a pretty healthy life. I don’t withhold from carbs. If anything, to be more present. Because I’m always not enjoying the moment and that’s such an actor thing to say, but it’s true. Just enjoy, be grateful for what you have.”

KYLIE JENNER 

“Just don’t spend any money in 2016. None—only the necessary. Just because I just bought a house and I get stressed, because I’ve never spent that much money. I’m just focused on business at this point.”

 

LEA MICHELE

“I’ve had a really great year, but one thing that I’m really proud of myself for doing this year was really expanding my fitness life. I was really always into hiking and yoga and I wanted to expand that more in 2015. So I started doing Pilates and spin class. So with this new year, I think as far as healthy living is concerned, it’s important, for me personally, to be less complacent and more challenging, and to keep with what I’ve already been doing which is to always explore different things. I think it’s great for everyone. It keeps us motivated and it keeps us open to trying new things. Like I said, I had the best time doing that this year, and it’s definitely what I want to continue to incorporate into this next year.”

DREW BARRYMORE

"To get smaller underwear."

ELIZABETH ROHM

“Just to stay grounded and grateful, being a good mom. Things are good.”

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE

“Try and take a break."

CHRISSY TEIGEN

“Gosh, let’s see. I don’t ever tend to make any. I would definitely like to be a closer and a better friend to everybody. I have this core group of people in my life and it is so hard to keep in touch with them, and they are all having children, and I miss birthdays. And I miss the birth of their kids and I miss their kids’ birthdays and that feels bad every year. So I always send an email around this time every year where I want to be better so I am going to stick with that one forever I think.”

ODETTE ANABLE

"Drink water always."

MINDY KALING

“Every day is like a New Year’s resolution for me. I’m a little like my character where I’m like, 'Ah, I’ve got to pull it together' constantly. So, New Year’s is just the time when everyone else in the world is doing it too.”

 

ED WESTWICK

“No, no. I am perfect."

GINA RODRIGUEZ

“I do resolutions daily because I’m constantly fighting the demons. I’m constantly fighting the battles of eating healthy, of making sure I’m keeping myself healthy because I have Hashimotos disease, of making sure that I’m good to others, making sure that I continue to grow in my character. I’m getting rid of the bad habits because I have them, like everybody else. I don’t wait 'til one day. I do that everyday because it doesn’t just take one day for them to disappear. It takes so long for them to disappear. So they’re everyday. My resolutions happen morning and nightly. Just like I should probably stop drinking this Moet. Resolution Gina, it’s probably not great for your skin. But, on the contrary, I love it… allowing myself freedom to be good to me, right? So it’s all those things, and that’s real.”

 

CONAN O'BRIEN

“No. I never make those. I usually make ones that are like I want to gain a lot of abdominal weight. That way I’m not disappointed.”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT

“Spread more love, and that's a resolution we can all keep.”

