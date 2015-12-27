Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore and More Stars Reveal Their 2016 New Year's Resolutions

“I’ve had a really great year, but one thing that I’m really proud of myself for doing this year was really expanding my fitness life. I was really always into hiking and yoga and I wanted to expand that more in 2015. So I started doing Pilates and spin class. So with this new year, I think as far as healthy living is concerned, it’s important, for me personally, to be less complacent and more challenging, and to keep with what I’ve already been doing which is to always explore different things. I think it’s great for everyone. It keeps us motivated and it keeps us open to trying new things. Like I said, I had the best time doing that this year, and it’s definitely what I want to continue to incorporate into this next year.”