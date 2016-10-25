See Exclusive Portraits of the Most Glamorous Stars from the 2016 InStyle Awards

At Monday night’s second annual InStyle Awards, some of Hollywood’s biggest and most stylish stars descended on the Getty Center in Los Angeles. And while they no doubt radiated in the red carpet, their personalities were really allowed to shine through inside InStyle’s portrait studio, where they were captured by photographer Mark Leibowitz.

Style Icon winner Nicole Kidman looked oh so regal in an Atelier Versace stunner, flashing her captivating smile to the camera and showing off her mile-long legs.

Nicole Kidman looking oh-so-regal at the #instyleawards. 👑 Director: @marklphoto Set Designer: @jcmolinasetdesign A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 24, 2016 at 10:37pm PDT

Meanwhile, Breakthrough Style Star Priyanka Chopra blew us kisses in a unique Haider Ackermann one-shoulder design, proving that her risk-taking style is truly worth the trophy she received on Monday night—after a gushing introduction by Usher, no less.

Giving all our 💋💋💋 to @priyankachopra at the #instyleawards! Director: @marklphoto Set Designer: @jcmolinasetdesign A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 24, 2016 at 10:28pm PDT

Keep scrolling to see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in a whole new light in InStyle’s stunning portrait studio.