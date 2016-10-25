See Exclusive Portraits of the Most Glamorous Stars from the 2016 InStyle Awards

Mark Leibowitz
Olivia Bahou
Oct 25, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

At Monday night’s second annual InStyle Awards, some of Hollywood’s biggest and most stylish stars descended on the Getty Center in Los Angeles. And while they no doubt radiated in the red carpet, their personalities were really allowed to shine through inside InStyle’s portrait studio, where they were captured by photographer Mark Leibowitz.

Style Icon winner Nicole Kidman looked oh so regal in an Atelier Versace stunner, flashing her captivating smile to the camera and showing off her mile-long legs.

Nicole Kidman looking oh-so-regal at the #instyleawards. 👑 Director: @marklphoto Set Designer: @jcmolinasetdesign

Meanwhile, Breakthrough Style Star Priyanka Chopra blew us kisses in a unique Haider Ackermann one-shoulder design, proving that her risk-taking style is truly worth the trophy she received on Monday night—after a gushing introduction by Usher, no less.

Giving all our 💋💋💋 to @priyankachopra at the #instyleawards! Director: @marklphoto Set Designer: @jcmolinasetdesign

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Edgy Style and Stateside Success

Keep scrolling to see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in a whole new light in InStyle’s stunning portrait studio.

1 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Priyanka Chopra

InStyle Awards 2016 Breakthrough Style Star

2 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Shailene Woodley

InStyle Awards 2016 Advocate

3 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Nicole Kidman

InStyle Awards 2016 Style Icon

4 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Tom Ford

InStyle Awards 2016 Designer

5 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Danilo

InStyle Awards 2016 Hairstylist

6 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Leslie Fremar

InStyle Awards 2016 Fashion Stylist

7 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Sir John

InStyle Awards 2016 Makeup Artist

8 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Leon Bridges

InStyle Awards 2016 Man of Style

9 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Isla Fisher

10 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Kofi Siriboe

11 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Olivia Culpo

12 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Sarah Hyland

13 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Usher

14 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Zella Day

15 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Dita Von Teese

16 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Laura Dern

17 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Rita Wilson

18 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Jourdan Dunn

19 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Louise Roe

20 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Jeremy Scott and Sofia Richie 

21 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

22 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Rola

23 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Skyler Samuels and Monique Lhuillier

24 of 24 Mark Leibowitz

Natalie Massenet

